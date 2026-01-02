2025-26 Pittsburgh Penguins Top Prospects – Midseason Rankings

The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to build toward the future, with general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas having added plenty of draft capital since taking over as the lead man for the organization. On top of that has come the integration of some of the young players he has drafted and acquired.

This has included Benjamin Kindel (2025 first-round pick), along with a few players who have seen some NHL time this season (Ville Koivunen, Sergei Murashov, etc.). While the Penguins’ integration of youth continues, their pipeline remains strong and is becoming deeper than it has been in the past. There have been a fair share of prospects who have developed their games quite a bit this season, while some have plateaued and have not taken the next step.

** All statistics are as of Jan.1, 2026**

Honorable Mentions

F Tanner Howe – After being drafted by the Penguins in the second round of the 2024 Draft, Howe has struggled to stand out as a top prospect for the organization. Some of that is attributed to the fact that he is currently out with a torn ACL, but even when he has been healthy, he has not been the standout Dubas and management expected him to be. I am personally holding out hope that he can return to injury early on in 2026 and show he has the upside and potential to be an NHL player. He is expected to start his professional career in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins when he does return to full health, and he is going to be a prospect fans will likely keep a close eye on.

RW Melvin Fernström– Acquired in the Marcus Pettersson trade with the Vancouver Canucks in January of this year, Fernström had a strong rookie season in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), winning the league's Rookie of the Year award, but has struggled to roll that momentum into this season. He has only tallied four points in 31 games.

15. C Ryan Miller- 2025 Fifth Round, 130th Overall

2025-26 season stats: Portland Winterhawks (Western Hockey League)- 36 games played, 16 goals, 26 assists, 42 points

One of a handful of 2025 picks in this ranking, Ryan Miller was known more as a two-way player who would do whatever it took to help his team. Whether it’s going to the dirty areas (board play, corners, etc.) or being a net-front presence in the offensive zone. But heading into his third year with the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL, Miller’s offensive game has really taken off. He has displayed great playmaking ability, already setting a career-high in assists.

Will Miller turn into someone who produces a ton at the NHL level? Most likely not, but he could very well become a depth player in the organization, which every team loves to have.

14. RW Jordan Charron- 2025 Fifth Round, 154th Overall

2025-26 season stats: Soo Greyhounds (Ontario Hockey League)- 34 games played, 19 goals, 14 assists, 33 points

Dubas looked to an organization he knows very well, the Soo Greyhounds of the OHL, at the 2025 Draft. He took two Greyhounds players, led by Jordan Charron. Charron was like Miller in that he was known as a two-way player with a developing offensive game. The biggest knock on his game was his inconsistent, streaky offensive production.

Harrison Brunicke, Sergei Murashov, and Will Horcoff (The Hockey Writers)

This season, though, Charron has put it all together and has had a career season with the Greyhounds. He has already set highs in all three offensive statistics, and is on pace to triple his numbers from last season. The fact that he has worked hard and developed his game into a true difference-maker offensively is a good sign for his future development as well. He likely ends up a player like Miller down the line, playing a big role in either Wilkes-Barre/Scranton or Wheeling.

13. C Kale Dach- 2025 Seventh Round, 201st Overall

2025-26 season stats: Calgary Hitmen (WHL)- 33 games played, 20 goals, 21 assists, 41 points

The Penguins have had success with their late-round picks recently, selecting players who have shown plenty of upside. Kale Dach has the potential to be another one of those prospects after being selected in the seventh round of the 2025 Draft. Dach had a stellar draft-year season with the Sherwood Park Crusaders of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), but questions remained about whether his game could translate to the next level of junior hockey.

Dach made his way to the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL after being selected by the organization in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft and has had a great start to his time with the Hitmen. Not only has he shown his playmaking skills, but he has also been heavily involved in the offensive zone. Whether it has been in five-on-five play or on the power play, Dach has produced at a great rate. He currently ranks second in goals and third in points among all rookies in the WHL and has shown plenty of promise.

The Penn State commit has the potential to end up being a late-round steal for Dubas and the Penguins if he can continue to develop his game at the rate he currently is. Penguins fans will be able to get a close look at him when he makes his way to Penn State to play his college hockey.

12. D Finn Harding- 2024 Seventh Round, 223rd Overall

2025-26 season stats: Wheeling Nailers (ECHL)- Seven games played, zero goals, four assists, four points

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (American Hockey League)- 20 games played, zero goals, six assists, six points

Playing in his first full professional season after making his debut with the Wheeling last year, Finn Harding has been a strong presence on the backend of the ice at both the ECHL and AHL levels this season. There were hopes that his offensive production could translate from the junior level, but that has not happened quite yet. While only having a total of 10 points this season, Harding has been heavily involved in the offensive zone and has no problem shooting the puck.

Harding may not end up being a full-time NHLer, but he could be a reliable option for the Penguins down the line for a call-up if injuries hit the roster. He has the tools to be a two-way defenseman at the professional level, whether that’s in the AHL or in some games at the NHL level.

11. C Mac Swanson- 2024 Seventh Round, 207th Overall

2025-26 season stats: University of North Dakota (NCAA)- 18 games played, four goals, nine assists, 13 points

Another of the Penguins’ prospects who has seen their game develop in a big way this year is Mac Swanson. After being selected in the seventh round two years ago, Swanson’s number may not jump off the screen, but he has developed his game to make an impact at both ends of the ice. Offensively, he plays more of a playmaking role for the University of North Dakota, but has shown flashes of having a strong enough shot to chip in.

Where Swanson’s game really stands out and could help him make an impact at the professional level is with his responsible, relentless playing style. He is very responsible on his own end of the ice, supporting his defensemen, and then turns that into being a relentless, ruthless forechecker and a pest to play against. Will he turn into a full-fledged NHLer? Maybe not, but he could end up being a valuable piece in the Penguins’ minor league system.

10. C Bill Zonnon- 2025 First Round, 22nd Overall

2025-26 season stats: Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League)- Five games played, one goal, four assists, five points

Bill Zonnon’s start to the 2025-26 season has certainly not gone as hoped. He has played only five games for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL since being traded there last offseason. Two separate injuries have hampered him this season, but in the few games he has been on the ice, he has shown the tools and skill set that made him a first-round pick at the 2025 Draft.

Entering his first full season at center, Zonnon could make a jump in development as long as he can finish healthy. He has the offensive skill set to be a force in both playmaking and goal-scoring, as well as a solid defensive game. Keeping an eye on him the rest of the way will surely be something that Dubas and the Penguins will be doing.

9. D Emil Pieniniemi- 2023 Third Round, 91st Overall

2025-26 season stats: Has yet to play a game, expected to report to Wheeling (ECHL)

While having a player ranked in the top-10 who has yet to play a game this season might be met with criticism, Emil Pieniniemi has the tools to be a solid defenseman in the Penguins’ system. He did not report to Wheeling at the beginning of the 2025-26 season and was suspended by the organization until it was lifted in mid-December.

It will likely take some time for Pieniniemi to get caught up and ready to play, but the game that he showcased last season with the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL gave plenty of reason for Penguins fans to be excited about him. He plays a strong two-way game from the blue line and can be a factor offensively. He is capable of playing both on the power play and on the penalty kill. He is an intriguing prospect due to the situation that unfolded this season, along with the skill and potential he has in his game.

8. RW Cruz Lucius- 2022 Fourth Round, 124th Overall (Carolina Hurricanes)

2025-26 season stats: Arizona State University (NCAA)- 20 games played, 11 goals, 15 assists, 26 points

The potential has always been there for Cruz Lucius to be a prospect that could make a difference at the NHL level, but health has been what has held him back, though. In his second season at Arizona State University, Lucius has stayed injury-free and been at the top of his game. He has regained his confidence on the ice and taken his offensive game to another level, sitting in the top 10 among all NCAA players in total points. His game is led by the speed he plays with and the playmaking in his arsenal.

Entering his fourth season of collegiate hockey, Lucius is entering a crucial period of his development and has looked great this season. He has played top-line minutes for the Sun Devils and has become a prospect that Penguins fans should get to know better.

7. C Zam Plante- 2022 Fifth Round, 150th Overall

2025-26 season stats: University of Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)- 20 games played, seven goals, 18 assists, 25 points

Another Penguins prospect at the NCAA level, having a great season, is Zam Plante. He has already topped his season-highs in points this season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and has developed into one of the NCAA’s most well-rounded players. His game has a good mix of playmaking, with the ability to find his teammates and being very consistent in the offensive zone, along with having no problem shooting the puck when given the chance. He also plays over 20 minutes a night and is counted on by his coaches in every aspect of the game.

While much of the attention has been on his brother, Max Plante (Detroit Red Wings), who is at the Under-20 World Junior Championship with the United States, Zam’s strong play this season earned him a spot on the United States Collegiate Selects team for the 2025 Spengler Cup.

6. C Will Horcoff- 2025 First Round, 24th Overall

2025-26 season stats: University of Michigan (NCAA)- 20 games played, 19 goals, nine assists, 28 points

After being picked by Dubas and the Penguins at the tail end of the first round of the 2025 Draft, Will Horcoff has taken his offensive game to another level in his first full season at the University of Michigan. Last season, he was more of a net-front presence with his size (6-foot-5, 203 pounds), but he has grown more confident with the puck on his stick and has become a true difference-maker in the offensive end for the Wolverines this season.

William Horcoff and Bill Zonnon, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 19 goals he has scored through his first 20 games this season have him sitting at the top of the NCAA, and he has continued to use his size to his advantage in the defensive zone from his center position as well. The strong play Horcoff has displayed in the first half of the season helped lead to him being named to the United States’ U20 WJC roster, where he has played very solidly through the group play stage of the tournament. He is going to be a prospect to keep an eye on over the next couple of seasons as he continues to develop his game even further.

5. C Tristan Broz- 2021 Second Round, 58th Overall

2025-26 season stats: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL)- 30 games played, 10 goals, 10 assists, 20 points

Pittsburgh Penguins: One game played, zero points

After a strong showing in training camp and preseason with the Penguins, Tristan Broz found himself back in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, and he has made it hard for Dubas and management to keep him there with his play. He has been Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s most consistent two-way player all season long, on top of showing he can contribute in any way possible offensively.

He did earn a call-up earlier this season, but only played in one game for the Penguins before being sent back down to the AHL. If the Penguins find themselves out of the playoff race toward the end of the season and move a few pieces, there is no reason that Broz should not get another call-up to showcase his game. He will be a player who should have a real strong chance of making the roster out of camp next season, as long as he continues to produce and play at the level he has so far.

4. D Harrison Brunicke- 2024 Second Round, 44th Overall

2025-26 season stats: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL)- Five games played, zero goals, four assists, four points

Pittsburgh Penguins- Nine games played, one goal, zero assists, one point

After nearly making the opening night roster last season, Harrison Brunicke did so this season. He showed flashes of being a solid defenseman, but also had times where he looked a step behind the play. The potential is clearly there for him to be a top-four defenseman for the Penguins, but the early struggles kept him out of the lineup before being sent down to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

He has played only five games this season in the AHL, but seems to have regained his footing and confidence with the “Baby Pens” before heading to the WJC to represent Canada. So far in the tournament, he has played top-four minutes for the Canadians and has looked solid in group play.

3. G Joel Blomqvist- 2020 Second Round, 52nd Overall

2025-26 season stats: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL)- 5-2-4, 1.93 goals-against average (GAA), .933 save percentage (SV%), one shutout

Starting the season off injured, Joel Blomqvist got a late start to his 2025-26 campaign. He has been rock-solid for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton since returning to health and has formed a great duo alongside Sergei Murashov. The current organizational depth at the position has created a logjam for at least the remainder of this year.

Dubas acquired Jeff Skinner from the Edmonton Oilers for Tristan Jarry earlier this season, and Skinner is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), leaving a spot possibly available next season. The goaltending battle and development between Blomqvist and Murashov will be something to keep an eye on the rest of the 2025-26 season. A solid and healthy finish from Blomqvist could end up making the decision on who will be the second netminder on the opening night roster next season a tough one.

2. W Mikhail Ilyin- 2023 Fifth Round, 142nd Overall

2025-26 season stats: Severstal Cherepovets (Kontinential Hockey League)- 41 games played, nine goals, 19 assists, 28 points

Playing in his third full season at the KHL level at just 20 years old, Mikhail Ilyin’s offensive game has continued to develop at a great rate. He currently sits second among all players in the league, 20 years old and younger, in points, behind Montreal Canadiens prospect Alexander Zharovsky. Ilyin did have a slow start to the season, but has really turned up his offensive game, led by the strong playmaking skills he has in his toolbox.

His strong season earned him a KHL all-star nod, and with his contract with Severstal ending at the end of this season, there is a chance he becomes the next Russian-born Penguins prospect to make his way to North America next season. If he does, the biggest adjustment will be the pace of play, as he plays with a bit slower pace. Nonetheless, keeping an eye on how Ilyin finishes his season and what happens at the end will be worth it.

1. G Sergei Murashov- 2022 Fourth Round, 118th Overall

2025-26 season stats: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL)- 11-3-0, 1.87 GAA, .931 SV%, two shutouts

Pittsburgh Penguins- 1-1-2, 2.56 GAA, .897 SV%, one shutout

Sergei Murashov continues to impress wherever he is playing. After injuries hit the Penguins earlier this season, he was called up to the NHL and looked solid in his first handful of starts. He did show some growing pains, which is expected, but he showed flashes of being a high-end NHL starting goaltender. Since returning to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, he has been almost unbeatable with his dominance in the crease.

The excitement surrounding Murashov will continue to grow if he can play at the level he has through the first half of this season. As mentioned earlier, there is likely to be an open spot at the goaltender position next season. Personally, Murashov should have the edge over Blomqvist to earn that spot, but a strong finish to this season is going to be imperative for him.

Plenty of Pieces for the Penguins’ Future

With players like Rutger McGroarty, Kindel, and Koivunen becoming fixtures in the Penguins’ lineup this season, the organization has the makings of a solid young core going forward. With the pieces they have in their pipeline, the future seems to be in good hands.