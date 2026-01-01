Oilers, Maple Leafs, Team Canada: NHL Rumors Going Into 2026

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, being that it’s the first day of 2026, it seems only appropriate to take a look at the biggest rumors and storylines heading into the new year. There is plenty of talk about, but the focus seems to be on the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Team Canada, and a few other topics.

Andrew Mangiapane Will Trigger Change for Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are looking to trade Andrew Mangiapane, and after his bump back up to the second line ended in disaster on Wednesday, it seems clear his showcase days are over. Mangiapane played only 7:31 against the Boston Bruins and was quickly replaced on the second line with Jack Roslovic. “We made that switch, putting Roslovic there. Obviously, we feel that Roslovic is a better player…” said head coach Kris Knoblauch.

The Oilers need to move Mangiapane’s contract to free up the $3.6 million in cap space they’ll need to make other moves. Bob Stauffer believes the Oilers will be looking for a forward, potentially the ideal fit to get that non-productive third line going.

As for some other injury news, Tristan Jarry is likely in mid-January. “I don’t think it will be any sooner than that,” said Knoblauch. Jake Walman is out for at least another week, if not two. Kasperi Kapanen could play this weekend, but he hasn’t had enough practice time.

Auston Matthews and Turbulence in Toronto

Jason Gregor reports that Auston Matthews is not necessarily “loving life in Toronto.” While that’s not officially confirmed, nor has Matthews publicly made such comments, it’s clear something is off this season. Whether it’s injury-related, the pressure, or playing without Mitch Marner, there is speculation about both sides exploring a possible trade.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Again, nothing is confirmed. However, teams like San Jose, Detroit, and others have been tossed out there as possible fits or teams that might be intrigued by the idea or could have the pieces to give back in a deal.

It will be fascinating as 2026 gets going to see if the Maple Leafs try to get ahead of this situation rather than ignore the rumor mill.

Expect Penguins to Be Active

Already one of the busiest teams to close out 2025, the Pittsburgh Penguins traded for Yegor Chinakhov, Egor Zamula, Stuart Skinner, and Brett Kulak, all within a few weeks. Kyle Dubas expects to remain aggressive in 2026 and could make other trades or flip some of the players he acquired.

Luke Fox of Sportset noted last week that as the Penguins slide down the standings, it puts them in a position to make significant moves. With many expiring contracts, valuable rental pieces, and tradeable veterans like Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust, they are still names to watch, as are most of their pending UFAs.

Team Canada Snubs

As expected, there were some polarizing reactions to the Team Canada selections on Wednesday, with Sam Bennett and Connor Bedard being the most obvious omissions. Elliotte Friedman was among those who called the Bennett “snub” the biggest shock. According to Friedman, the decision ultimately came down to head coach Jon Cooper, who reportedly preferred Bo Horvat, Nick Suzuki, and Anthony Cirelli over Bennett.

As for Bedard, it wasn’t necessarily his injury that kept him off the team. GM Doug Armstrong admitted that Bedard wasn’t really in the final running as the selection process drew closer. It’s not that he wasn’t in the conversation, but management and the coaches didn’t see where Bedard necessarily fit when factoring in the best makeup of the team as a whole. There wasn’t a natural spot for him given how the rest of the roster was shaping up.

Finally, it will be intriguing to see what happens with the Devon Toews selection. It may not be a concern, but Colorado Avalanche defenseman mentioned he has family priorities that could create a scheduling conflict. His wife is due in February to have another baby. He said, “Being there for that is something that’s on my mind moreso than showing up for my country. I’ll be there when that time comes, but right now I’m there for my wife.” He then added, “If my baby hasn’t arrived, I’m staying here. That’s that’s 100% what I’ll do, I’m not leaving until that baby’s here and everybody’s home safe. I think she’s excited, I think excited for me to have this opportunity, it doesn’t come every day. She’s excited for that, but I’ll be there for that baby, for sure.”