Penguins May Have Found Future Core Players

The Pittsburgh Penguins were not expected to be very good this season. But they’ve been better than most predicted, with reasons to believe their early success will continue. Pittsburgh’s core is still playing well, but the changing of the guard is quickly approaching. General manager Kyle Dubas has done a good job of bringing in young talent, which has set the Penguins up for success now and in the future.

Penguins’ Future Looks Bright

It seems the Penguins may have already found their future core. Ben Kindel, Harrison Brunicke, and Sergei Murashov were standouts at training camp and have all had an impressive start to the season.

Brunicke started strong, but his lack of NHL experience was obvious quickly. Some aspects of his game still need a lot of work, but at 19 years old, that is to be expected. He is still adjusting to the pace, and there are so many things defensemen have to learn on the fly. He has been holding onto the puck for too long and has struggled with getting around big players in tight situations.

Still, Brunicke’s development will be better served in the NHL rather than returning to junior. The Penguins could also send him to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, as part of a special agreement between the NHL and the Canadian Hockey League (CHL). If Pittsburgh scratches him for five games in a row, he can be sent down to the AHL for a 14-day conditioning stint. Whatever management decides is best for him, Brunicke has the potential to become a franchise defenseman.

Harrison Brunicke, Kamloops Blazers (Photo Credit: Tri-City Americans)

Murashov earned a shutout and his first win in his second career start against the Nashville Predators on Nov. 16, stopping 21 shots in a 4-0 victory. His first start came on Nov. 9, a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings, although he made many good saves, stopping 24 of 27 shots.

Murashov was the best goalie in training camp this summer, and he’s dominated at every professional level he’s played. In seven games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season, he has a .931 save percentage (SV%) and a 1.73 goals-against average (GAA). He is quick, athletic and has good rebound control. He tends to play the puck a lot, which could get him into trouble in the NHL, but more experience will help him learn this.

No one expected 18-year-old Kindel to make the roster out of training camp and hold his own on the top line with captain Sidney Crosby. He has now entered the Calder Trophy conversation, with five goals and two assists through 17 games. He has already shown poise and maturity far beyond his years, and he has good vision and solid defensive awareness.

The Penguins have moved him up and down the lineup because of injuries, but he is best-suited as the third-line center, where he has dominated and should get the chance to continue to develop as a center. He has proved he can play on the top line, and Crosby won’t be centering that line forever. It is not a stretch to say he could be centering it when the captain retires.

Penguins Have the Pieces

There are no guarantees with young players. There is still a long way to go, and there will always be bumps along the way. However, with these three players making their mark in the NHL this season, Dubas has been successful in setting the Penguins up for the future.