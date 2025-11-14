Penguins 3 Up/3 Down: Injuries, Vets Leading the Way & More

As the Pittsburgh Penguins continue to get closer to the 20-game mark of the 2025-26 regular season (sitting at the 17-game mark as of this writing), they find themselves as one of the league’s surprise teams. They sit at 9-5-3 and are right in the mix early on in the season. There have been numerous factors that have contributed to their success so far, as well as a few things that could send things in the opposite direction.

1 Up: Special Teams Continue to Impress

While the Penguins’ power play was solid last season (sixth in the league), the penalty kill struggled (18th-best). The power play has continued to be rock-solid this season, and since Oct. 21, they have been successful at a 42.9% clip, the best in the league. It has not just been the veterans on the roster who have contributed to the man advantage, as players like Benjamin Kindel (who has worked himself into the Calder Trophy conversation) have recently taken on a role and performed well in the unit. In the 11 games the team has played since Oct. 21, Sidney Crosby has been on fire on the power play, scoring five times.

On the flip side, the penalty kill has improved significantly this season under new head coach Dan Muse. The unit has looked more competent and confident early on and has found itself near the top of the league over the last month of play, converting 87.5% of its penalty kills. While neither of these numbers for the special teams units is likely sustainable over an 82-game season, the early results give hope for the remainder of the season. If they can continue to do their job, it bodes well for the overall success of the team.

1 Down: Letang’s Struggles

One of the team’s veteran players, Kris Letang, has had a rough start to his 20th season in the league. The statistics may not show it, but he sometimes appears to be a step behind and has not played his best defensively. Offensively, he has only scored one goal and has struggled to create opportunities for himself. With the influx of both newcomers via offseason additions and rookies, Letang needs to step up his play and be a player that guys like Harrison Brunicke and Owen Pickering can model their games after. Yes, he is near the end of his career, but to this point of the season, he has been a middle-of-the-road performer for the Penguins’ backend of the ice.

2 Up: Karlsson Playing Strong All-Around Hockey

Another veteran defenseman, Erik Karlsson, has seen his all-around game look solid this season. Karlsson has been known for his offensive game more than his defensive abilities, but this season, he seems to have found a strong balance between the two sides of the puck and has been one of the more consistent defensemen on the roster. While he has been paired up with a more defensive-minded partner in Parker Wotherspoon, the two have looked like the team’s top pairing to this point.

Pittsburgh Penguins 3 Up, 3 Down (The Hockey Writers)

With Karlsson playing well at both ends for the most part, it bodes well for the team’s success if he can stay the course. He has been outspoken in his support of the new coaching staff, and his play surely mirrors that.

2 Down: Young Defensemen Struggling

Sticking with the theme of defense, the Penguins’ two young defensemen, Harrison Brunicke and Owen Pickering, have found themselves struggling a bit as of late. It is expected that young players will experience growing pains, and it seems that both have reached that stage in their development. They have either been paired together on the third pairing or out of the lineup over the last handful of games. When they have been in the lineup, they have struggled with either making plays defensively, looking a step behind the play, or not being able to process the play effectively.

With Brunicke at his nine-game played mark, the organization could end up having to make a decision on whether or not to keep him past that or send him back to Kamloops of the Western Hockey League (WHL). Leaving Brunicke on the NHL roster would give him the chance to work out the kinks in his game and gain valuable experience.

3 Up: The Vets Continue to Lead the Way

While a few younger players have struggled recently, the team’s veterans have led the way. The usual suspects of Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Karlsson, and Bryan Rust have been joined by the likes of offseason free agent signing Anthony Mantha in leading the way. Each of these players has at least nine points apiece over the last 11 games and has added their offense in different ways. Whether it’s on the man-advantage or five-on-five, the veterans have carried the offensive workload.

Related: Sidney Crosby’s 3 Hall of Fame Careers

While it has been expected for players like Crosby, Malkin, Rust, and Karlsson to have a significant impact on the offensive side of the puck, it is nice to see players like Mantha and the now-injured Justin Brazeau making an impact as well. If the depth and youth of the Penguins’ lineup can begin taking on bigger roles like Benjamin Kindel has, it will only make the entire lineup stronger and more successful.

3 Down: Injuries Beginning to Mount

Injuries are expected and are a part of the NHL. Managing them and filling the holes left by injured players is key to being a successful team in the league. The Penguins have been hit with a few strongly impactful injuries early on that have already tested the rest of the lineup. It began with Rickard Rakell going down with a hand injury that will keep him out until likely the middle of December. Then, Tristan Jarry, the aforementioned Brazeau, and Noel Acciari all suffered injuries and are out for three weeks from the time of their injuries (Nov. 5).

In response to these injuries, the likes of Ville Koivunen and goaltender Sergei Murashov have been brought up to the NHL from the American Hockey League (AHL) to help fill the voids left by each player. While it is unlikely that the voids can be fully filled, the early-season test for the Penguins, with the adversity of these injuries, will be telling, to say the least.

Strong Start to the Season

As a team that many thought would be struggling this season, the Penguins have been a pleasant surprise through almost the first quarter of the regular season. While there have been some areas where the team needs improvement, there have been plenty of bright spots. One of, if not the biggest, areas of concern is going to come from the aforementioned injuries that they are already working through. If the team can stay at a steady pace until the players who are out return, they could end up being a surprise team come the turn of the calendar year.