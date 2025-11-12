Penguins’ Ben Kindel Could Be a Calder Trophy Contender

No one predicted that the Pittsburgh Penguins would be 9-5-3 at this point in the season. They are getting strong performances from their core, but that is not a huge change from last season. However, the infusion of young blood into the lineup is a new development, which is having a positive effect. Ben Kindel, the 11th-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, is one of those young players who has been a standout.

Penguins Have Been Pleasantly Surprised With Kindel

Many people were surprised when the Penguins picked Kindel at 11th and even more surprised when he made the roster out of training camp. It is rare for a player who was picked in the top 10 to make an impact at the NHL level right away, let alone a player who was picked outside of it.

Through 15 games, Kindel has five goals and two assists. One of his best performances of the season came in the Nov. 3 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. For that game, he was on the third line with Tommy Novak and Ville Koivunen, and the trio controlled 95.5 percent of the expected goals share. When they are on the ice together, they are controlling play at five-on-five.

Because of injuries, Pittsburgh has had to scramble their lines quite a bit, but when Kindel, Novak, and Koivunen have been together, they have repeatedly turned in strong performances. Their line has excelled not just on offense but also on defense. They are good at pinning teams in their own zone and making the right reads.

Ben Kindel, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At 18 years old, Kindel has looked right at home in the NHL. He has shown confidence from the start, and there is no longer any doubt about whether he is ready for the big leagues. He scored two goals in the game against the Maple Leafs and had a career high seven shots. He has been a strong third-line center for most of the season but has lately been playing next to Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust on the first line.

Kindel has also earned a spot on the top power-play unit, and he has more than held his own next to Crosby. He has good positional awareness and can almost see the play before it develops so he knows exactly where to be on the ice. He also plays a strong defensive game and helps prevent scoring chances in his own zone.

Is Kindel the Real Deal?

The Penguins have blown past all the low expectations set for them over the offseason, and Kindel is one of the big reasons why. He has quickly become a rookie to watch and if he continues playing well he could become a part of the Calder Trophy conversation. Matthew Schaefer, the first-overall pick in this year’s draft, is a favorite to win the NHL’s top rookie award. The 18-year-old defenseman has been everything the New York Islanders hoped for and more with five goals and seven assists in 16 games.

Kindle has officially survived the nine-game test and is now a permanent part of Pittsburgh’s lineup. His point production, poise, maturity, shot, and defensive awareness are all reasons he should be on the Calder short list.

Most people thought general manager Kyle Dubas was reaching when he selected Kindel 11th overall, but the rookie is proving otherwise. There is still a long way to go, but if he can stay healthy and consistent, may just be collecting some hardware at the end of the season.