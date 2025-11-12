3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 4-1 Win Over the Ducks

It has been an eventful few days for the Colorado Avalanche. They won their third game in a row on Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks, their first in overtime after losing their previous four overtime/shootout games. They also re-signed key depth forward Gavin Brindley to a new two-year contract extension.

With everything looking up, a home ice showdown with the young and exciting Anaheim Ducks had all the makings of a big night. Thankfully for the Avalanche, they continued to play their dominant brand of hockey, shutting down the high-flying Ducks en route to a 4-1 victory.

O’ Captain, My Captain!

Because the Avalanche are buoyed by superstars like Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon (the latter of whom made history recently), it has been easily overlooked that captain Gabriel Landeskog has been off to a slow start this season. He’s been trying to fully come back from a knee injury that cost him three years, so it’s understandable.

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog celebrates after his goal against the Anaheim Ducks (Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images)

Landeskog got on the board for the first time in the 2025-26 season, registering the eventual game-winning goal in the second period. It wasn’t a pretty goal, but it didn’t have to be. His effort in front of the net was rewarded, getting the proverbial monkey off his back.

It’s big for Landeskog but it’s also big for the Avalanche. They have been dominant so far this season without major offensive efforts from Landeskog and Brock Nelson. With as well as things have been going, can you imagine if those two start to click at a level we know they can? For now, it’s good to see Landeskog get on the board.

Marty Necas is Already a Star

Martin Necas scored again, his 10th goal of the season and a power play goal, to boot. When Necas signed a new contract with the Avalanche just a short time ago, many wondered if he could blossom into the star that Mikko Rantanen had been for Colorado.

While it is important to remember that they are two different players, there is one thing that needs to be made clear: Necas is already a star. First and foremost: he’s just 26 years old. His best hockey is likely still ahead of him, and he’s played some very good hockey so far.

It is also worth noting that he is finding his groove and that he has played less than 50 games with Colorado. His 10 goals are just inside the top-10 in league scoring and his 20 points put him inside the top 20. He might not have the same level of production that Rantanen enjoyed, but Necas is every bit as dynamic, and his production is starting to ramp up to match his abilities.

Scott Wedgewood has a frequent topic of conversation early in the season, and rightfully so. When the season began, Mackenzie Blackwood was on the injured list and it fell onto Wedgewood’s shoulders to hold down the fort.

He has done so much more than that and may be the legitimate starter even with Blackwood back in the lineup. Wedgewood is an incredible 10-1-2 with a .913 save percentage and 2.26 goals against average. He’s on pace to drastically surpass the 19 games he played for the Avalanche in 2024-25 and looks like a good bet to post his best full-season numbers ever.

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood deflects the puck under pressure from New Jersey Devils right wing Connor Brown as center Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Sam Malinski defend (Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images)

Wedgewood was again excellent on Tuesday night, turning aside 35 of 36 shots from the Ducks. He has a veteran calmness to him that teams crave, and the team plays with a level of confidence in front of him that only comes from knowing that your goalie has your back.

There is obviously a lot of season left to go, but Wedgewood has at least put his name in the discussion for the best goaltender in the league right now. The Avalanche have been one of the best defensive teams in the league, but Wedgewood has been nothing short of outstanding. He also gives the Avalanche two legitimate upper echelon starting goalies, which is the best kind of problem to have.

The Avalanche are a Wagon

The Avalanche continue to pace the league with 27 points, four better than the Ducks and Dallas Stars. Even when they lose, they manage to take a point with them, going 6-1-3 in their last 10 games. More importantly, they are beating legitimately good teams, swatting the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers with a combined 17 goals while dealing with teams like the Vegas Golden Knights, Tampa Bay Lightning, and now the Ducks.

Avalanche fans need only to enjoy the ride. With the next six games being against the Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Nashville Predators, Chicago Blackhawks, and San Jose Sharks, the Avalanche have a chance to run up an even more impressive record.