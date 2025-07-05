Getting to Know New Pittsburgh Penguin: Anthony Mantha

It has been a busy offseason so far for Pittsburgh Penguins’ general manager Kyle Dubas. After drafting a solid pool of young talent at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, he quickly shifted focus to free agency, which opened up on July 1. Something that has been emphasized in Dubas’ press conferences is that he wants the team to be bigger and harder to play against. With the signing of free agent Anthony Mantha, Dubas has backed up his comments to make the team bigger.

Road to Professional Hockey

Mantha began his road to the NHL with the Val-d’OR Foreurs in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The Foreurs drafted him in the 2010 QMJHL Entry Draft with the 76th pick. In the 2010-11 season, Mantha made his debut, playing two games. Getting his feet wet, he went on to play the entirety of the 2011-12 season in the QMJHL, scoring 22 goals and 51 points in 63 games. As the seasons progressed, his play improved, as evidenced by his 89 points in the 2012-13 season and 120 points in his final season. In his final season, he was named QMJHL First Star of the Month twice (October and September), awarded the Jean Beliveau Trophy for most points, and the Michel Briere Trophy for most valuable player.

On June 30, 2013, Mantha’s dream of becoming an NHL player came true as the Detroit Red Wings drafted him with the 20th overall pick. The road to earning a spot on the Red Wings began, and it was not an easy journey.

Up and Down Journey Leading to a Full-Time NHL Roster Spot

Like many late first-round draft picks, Mantha began his time in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Grand Rapids Griffins. He spent the entirety of the 2014-15 season with the Griffins but had a solid rookie season, scoring 15 goals and 33 points in 62 regular-season games. Though he put up good numbers throughout the regular season, his numbers in the postseason were not with just four points in 16 games. The following season, Mantha improved his game, earning a call-up to the NHL. Beginning the season with the Griffins, improvements were evident not just in his game but also in his point tally. With another 60 games and 45 points under his belt, his anticipated call-up finally came.

On March 15, 2016, the Red Wings took on the Philadelphia Flyers and Mantha made his debut. It was a quiet one for him as he went pointless in 14:45 of ice time, but was not afraid to shoot the puck as he registered four shots. He went on to play nine more games with the Red Wings that season, tallying his first NHL point and assist against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and his first NHL goal in his next game against the Montreal Canadiens. He finished the season with two goals and one assist.

From the 2017-18 season to April 10, 2021, he spent his time on the main roster with the Red Wings before being traded to the Washington Capitals. Playing 174 games with the Capitals up until March 3, 2024, he averaged 0.53 points per game with 44 goals and 92 points. His journey took him from Washington to the Western Conference after being dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights to play 18 regular season games there. As a restricted free agent, at the end of the 2023-24 season, Mantha signed with the Calgary Flames, but an ACL injury ended his season after just 13 games. Now signed with the Penguins to a one-year contract worth $2.5 million, Mantha is looking to rebound from ACL surgery and get his career back on track.

What He Brings to Pittsburgh

While he is not known for his goal-scoring ability or high-point production, Mantha is a key asset in other areas of the game. One of those is in front of the net. Listed at 6-foot-5, 234 pounds, he can be a pest in and around the net. His big frame makes it difficult for goalies to see around him, causing them to move out of position just enough for a shot to sneak into the net. If he is not screening the goaltender, he is in the perfect position to quickly find rebounds to bang them home.

Another strong positive to his big frame is his ability to force his way to the front of the net. He does this by using his long wingspan to cut around the defense or forcing the defense to back into their goalie quicker. With his long wingspan, he can reach far across a spread-out goalie to tuck the puck around him. If the first attempt does not go in, he leaves his linemates with a wide-open net to put it home.

Short-Term Player, or Veteran to Keep?

Signed for just one season, the Penguins may not see Mantha as a need past this season. At 30 years old, he does not fit the “wanting to get younger” aspect that Dubas wants this team to head towards. With their prospect pool growing each year, they could look to one of those players to battle for a roster spot starting next season, or possibly even at some point this season. However, development is not something that needs to be rushed with their prospects. While it is too early to tell now how he will pan out with the team, Mantha’s contract is a win/win situation. If he works out, they could look to re-sign him next season to continue being a veteran presence in the middle-to-bottom-six forward group. If he does not work out and the Penguins look to offload him, his $2.5 million cap hit should not be difficult to move, should they want to go that route with him. With all that in mind, this signing was a good one and could help the Penguins in their path trajectory.