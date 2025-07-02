Meet the Penguins’ 2025 NHL Draft Class

With the 2025 NHL Entry Draft kicking off the offseason for the entire league, the Pittsburgh Penguins and general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas were busy at work over the weekend. In total, the Penguins made 13 selections in the draft, including three in the first round alone. So with those 13 picks, what is the organization getting with the players they picked?

Round 1 Pick 11: Benjamin Kindel, Calgary Hitmen, Western Hockey League (WHL)

A surprise pick amongst a few, Dubas and the Penguins picked Benjamin Kindel with their first selection of this year’s draft. While Kindel has great upside, the pick seemed like a bit of a stretch. Playing alongside fellow Penguins prospect Tanner Howe with the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL, the organization’s scouting department likely saw quite a bit of Kindel throughout the season.

Kindel brings a two-way game that makes opponents hate to play against him with his relentless play at both ends of the ice. Offensively, he is a strong playmaker, tallying 64 assists with the Hitmen in his draft-year season, and can also fire the puck when getting the chance to do so. He recorded the most points of any NHL Draft-eligible WHL player this season, with 99, and had a solid showing at the U18 World Championship for Canada (seven points in the tournament). The upside he has shown to this point leads to the potential of being a top-six player in the NHL with the capability of scoring 60-70 points a season.

Round 1 Pick 22: Bill Zonnon, C, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

A player who truly came onto the scene and saw his draft value skyrocket throughout the season was Bill Zonnon. The Penguins took the big forward with the 22nd pick of the first round. Last season, Zonnon switched to center full-time and looked solid, partly thanks to his willingness to play a reliable game at both ends of the ice. His speed gives him an edge with and without the puck on his stick, and he has the offensive skill to make an impact in the goal-scoring or assist department.

With the ability to play either a wing or center spot in the lineup, Zonnon has the potential to, at worst, be a third-line energizer and secondary production type of player. He was also traded to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada on June 5, so changing teams and how he adjusts will be something to keep an eye on. If his development continues on the trajectory it did in his draft-year season, he has a strong chance of being a second-line player who can also serve on the penalty kill.

Round 1 Pick 24: William Horcoff, C, University of Michigan, NCAA

With their final pick in the first round, the Penguins took a player with a last name many know thanks to his father, Shawn, who played in the NHL and was part of the Detroit Red Wings’ front office, William Horcoff. The biggest difference between the younger Horcoff and his father is size, with William standing at 6-foot-4, 181 pounds. After jumping from the United States National Team Developmental Program (USNTDP) to the University of Michigan during the season, he has constantly shown no issue using his size to his advantage.

William Horcoff and Bill Zonnon, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At this stage of his development, Horcoff is more of a net-front presence in the offensive zone, but he has shown offensive flashes that lead one to believe he has the tools to become a more offensive force with more maturation and confidence. He may end up being a longer-term prospect due to needing to refine a few tools, including his skating, but he has the tools, bloodline, and the upside to become a middle-six player at the NHL level when he does reach his untapped potential.

Round 2 Pick 39: Peyton Kettles, D, Swift Current Broncos, WHL

The first of two draft picks back-to-back spent on a defenseman, Peyton Kettles, brings more of a defensive mindset to the Penguins’ pipeline. With the Swift Current Broncos, he has shown to be a reliable defenseman in his end of the ice. He is another prospect who has plenty of size, standing at 6-foot-5. He has shown some offensive potential, but is likely to end up being more of a shutdown defenseman, which he has shown to be in the WHL. Becoming a future third-pair defenseman for the Penguins seems to be the most likely endgame for Kettles.

Round 3 Pick 73: Charlie Trethewey, D, USNTDP

More of an offensive threat than Kettles, Charlie Trethewey may not have had the numbers to support it, tallying only 20 points with the USNTDP, but he has no problem getting involved in the offensive zone. He activates well from his point spot and has the mobility to make plays, either in transition or helping set up a play from the offensive zone blue line. With more upside offensively than Kettles, Trethewey has the potential to be a second-pair defenseman who can chip in offensively if he can develop fully after spending time at Boston University beginning this upcoming season.

Round 3 Pick 84: Gabriel D’Aigle, G, Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)

A netminder with ties to Marc Andre-Fleury, Gabriel D’Aigle brings size to the Penguins’ goaltending position. Standing at 6-foot-4, D’Aigle has no issue moving around in the crease, and although his numbers may be a bit misleading (16-33-2, 4.52 goals-against average), he has been one of the QMJHL’s better goaltenders. He will likely be another prospect who is a longer-term project, as he needs a bit of refining with his overall game, but if he pans out, he can easily fill a role as a backup at the NHL level or a starter at the American Hockey League (AHL) level.

Round 3 Pick 91: Brady Peddle, D, Waterloo Blackhawks, United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubas stuck with a recurring theme regarding the defensemen he drafted in Brady Peddle with the 91st overall pick: size and physicality. Peddle is a very physical defenseman, making sure his presence is felt whenever he is on the ice. He plays a game similar to Kettles’, as he is more of a defensive-minded defenseman than an offensive one. The future Michigan State Spartan has the potential to become a bottom-pair defenseman at the NHL level.

Round 4 Pick 105: Travis Hayes, RW, Soo Greyhounds, Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Dubas looked to an organization he knows very well when making his fourth-round selection of Travis Hayes. Dubas’ start in hockey began with the Soo Greyhounds of the OHL 25 years ago, and he worked his way up to being the organization’s GM for three seasons before making the jump to the NHL ranks. In the present-day Greyhound, Hayes is a player who has proven to have the capability of playing in any situation, five-on-five or on special teams. He relies on his speed to generate at both ends of the ice, and he then uses his playmaking ability in the offensive zone.

Hayes’ likely ceiling is a bottom-six forward, and he will likely spend time with his older brother, Avery, in the Penguins’ minor league pipeline, either in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) or Wheeling (ECHL).

Round 5 Pick 130: Ryan Miller, C, Portland Winterhawks, WHL

A player who could become a fringe NHL’er at some point in his career, Ryan Miller is much like Hayes in the sense that he can play in any situation, and he really excelled in special teams play in his draft-year season for the Portland Winterhawks. He played more of a bottom-six role for the Winterhawks. Still, with his relentless work and battler mentality, he is expected to take on a bigger role this upcoming season before heading off to the University of Denver beginning in the 2026-27 season.

Round 5 Pick 148: Quinn Beauchesne, D, Guelph Storm, OHL

On the opposite end of the spectrum of the previously picked defenseman in this year’s draft class for the Penguins, Quinn Beauchesne has more of an offensive game to him than the others do at this stage. He only tallied 24 points for the Guelph Storm, but he is almost constantly involved in the offensive game. Whether leading rushes or jumping down into the corners of the offensive zone, Beauchesne is all over the offensive zone.

As a fifth-round selection, Beauchesne could become a later-round gem for the Penguins if he can improve his consistency and overall defensive game. He projects to be a second- or third-pair player who can also play on a power play unit with his offensive skill set.

Round 5 Pick 154: Jordan Charron, RW, Soo Greyhounds, OHL

The second pick from the Greyhounds, Jordan Charron, will likely be an organizational depth player. He plays a strong game in all three zones of the ice and has playmaking ability. But he will be a long-term prospect and will be more suited to a checking role at whatever level he ends up at in his career.

Round 6 Pick 169: Carter Sanderson, LW, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)/ USNTDP

Carter Sanderson may not end up becoming an NHL’er in his hockey career, but his story is a cool one. Being selected by the Penguins in the sixth round, he became the first ever player from the state of South Dakota to be drafted into the league and is not going far from home when he makes the jump to the collegiate ranks, going to North Dakota starting in the 2026-27 season. Sanderson plays with a high compete level and is a raw talent, as he was one of the younger players in this year’s draft class.

Round 7 Pick 207: Kale Dach, C, Sherwood Park Crusaders, British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL)

While the last name is familiar, there is no relation between the Penguins’ seventh-round selection, Kale Dach, and Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach. Kale took a jump in his development and production in his second season with the Sherwood Park Crusaders and could end up becoming a player to keep an eye on. His raw talent and skill could help him become more of a force at the next level, which starts with making the jump to the WHL with the Calgary Hitmen this season.

Kale Dach, Sherwood Park Crusaders (Photo credit: Garrett James Photography)

There is a good chance that the Penguins’ management will see him plenty in Calgary while watching Tanner Howe and Benjamin Kindel, and when he moves to college hockey, as he is committed to Penn State for the 2026-27 season. With the upside and the chance to be around the right developmental systems, Dach could make his way up the rankings and catch the eye of Dubas and his staff with his play.

Plenty of Excitement & Work Done at the Draft

With the 13 selections made at the 2025 NHL Draft, Dubas and his staff continue to retool and rebuild the Penguins’ pipeline, which had long been one of the league’s most bare before he took over as GM. With the talent and potential added to the organization, things seem to be headed in the right direction for the future, with what they already have in Rutger McGroarty, Joel Blomqvist, and Ville Koivunen, among others.