Flyers’ Trevor Zegras Can Maximize Matvei Michkov’s Talents

The Philadelphia Flyers are gambling on Trevor Zegras. At 24 years old, a player who made headlines in 2021–22 and 2022–23 for his skill is theoretically just entering his prime. After two campaigns in the wrong direction production-wise, he’s eyeing a return to greatness.

Though it’s not entirely to blame for his point-scoring reduction, Zegras has predominantly played on the wing since 2023–24. By his own admission, he’s best down the middle, and that’s likely where he plays in Philadelphia.

The Flyers have a number of wingers who could benefit from a center like Zegras. But if Matvei Michkov is his main partner in crime, the two can do astounding work together for years to come.

To answer why, we first have to break down Zegras’ game. What makes him special?

Zegras’ Creativity

One of Zegras’ X-factor traits is his creativity. Pulling off lacrosse-style goals and assists made the broader hockey world aware of this, but he employs creative tactics in his everyday game.

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In order to get the most out of a puck touch, Zegras isn’t afraid to do something a little crazy. He’ll stop at nothing to get a pass through, even if it means engaging head-on with multiple defenders or attempting spin-o-ramas. While, as noted, the past couple of seasons haven’t seen him reach the same heights as his rookie and sophomore campaigns, he’s still playmaking at a high level. That didn’t go away.

Here are Zegras' microstats from the 2024-25 season. Passing metrics where they should be, as usual not creating enough chances for himself to score at a strong level. pic.twitter.com/piKTn5gQbD — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 23, 2025

Zegras does a good job of not killing possessions by depending on his creativity. He creates most of his offense through other means, but a play is never dead if he has the puck.

Zegras’ Isolation Supremacy

Only a handful of players can beat a defender cleanly on a 1-on-1 rush. While the modern NHL forward is uber-skilled, defensemen don’t get beaten in isolation, especially if their opposition lacks elite speed. At least, that’s the case until Zegras hops over the boards.

What number Trevor Zegras (@tzegras11) highlight-reel move are we up to…? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/aRKHzTJn1J — NHL (@NHL) March 16, 2022

Zegras possesses the skill to dance defensemen out of their skates off the rush, even with a top speed below the 50th percentile in each of his past three seasons. He does have a good first few steps, but he doesn’t blow by his adversaries like Connor McDavid or Nathan MacKinnon.

In 1-on-1 situations, he can deke the defender out of the play and give himself a golden chance. In 2-on-2 situations, he can isolate one defender, dangle them in the dust, and turn what would be a dump-and-chase rush half the time into a supremely high-danger one.

In this way, Zegras is a human highlight reel. He creates advantages in situations where most players can’t, adding a brand-new element to the Orange and Black.

Zegras’ Zone-Entry Dominance

Zegras is one of the best players at entering the offensive zone, even when outnumbered. His creativity shines here, too, establishing offensive zone possessions in situations where most would end up conceding the puck to the opposition. He’s always finding ways to keep his foes on their heels.

But it’s not just entering the zone that makes Zegras so effective. Rather, he’s able to create high-danger looks in short order. Whether it’s dangling a defenseman out of the way, dishing the puck off to a teammate, or simply taking it to the net himself, he can create golden chances immediately following the entry.

There are some players in the bottom half of the lineup who specialize in zone entries, but they don’t create like Zegras does. That’s what makes him unique.

Why Michkov Is an Ideal Fit

Michkov made a lot of his best plays last season by being a relentless off-the-rush facilitator. He was at his most prolific in this department alongside Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny, helping him become one of the NHL’s best 5-on-5 producers in the last month of the season.

But Zegras’ combination of elite puck-carrying and playmaking is something Michkov didn’t have in a linemate last season. Zegras makes the plays that Michkov had to do himself.

While an exceptional playmaker, Michkov’s goal-scoring ability is also off the charts. Entering the 2023 NHL Draft, his shot was among his most exciting traits. If Zegras can emerge as Michkov’s setup man, something he lacked, we may see an offensive surge for both individuals.

The benefit for Zegras and Michkov is mutual. Both players provide a talent that the other requires. The results, in turn, could be glorious.