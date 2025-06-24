Flyers’ Trevor Zegras Trade Copies Panthers’ Cup-Winning Philosophy

The Philadelphia Flyers‘ top six is getting a much-needed skill boost with the addition of Trevor Zegras. The 24-year-old has faced some injury struggles recently, sure, but already has multiple 60-point seasons under his belt. Yet, the upside was hardly indicated by the cost: Ryan Poehling, a 2025 second-round pick (45th overall), and a 2026 fourth-round pick.

The Flyers’ gamble really isn’t one at all. According to Evolving-Hockey, 53.61% of skaters who played at least 500 minutes this past season were drafted earlier than 45th overall (out of over 200 picks). In other words, the Ducks’ best asset in the deal likely won’t have a long-term future in the NHL.

The Flyers could theoretically replicate this trade a few times over the next few seasons without being considered overly aggressive for this same reason. They’d maintain most of their draft capital and prospects, as they did in the Zegras deal. At this stage of the rebuild, Philadelphia needs high-upside talent—that’s easiest to get when a player’s value has plummeted due to question marks.

If enough of these trades are made, some will be outright misses. But others will be home runs, and exactly what you’re holding out for.

The Florida Panthers know this philosophy well. After all, it’s a big reason why they’re back-to-back Stanley Cup champions.

Panthers Are Masters of Low-Risk, High-Reward Moves

General manager Bill Zito took over the Panthers in the 2020 offseason, but they weren’t in a spot to contend. Back then, they hadn’t won a playoff series in over two decades, and their lineup was quite pedestrian. Florida wasn’t a prospect powerhouse, either—Zito’s work was cut out for him.

Panthers lines #FLApanthers

per @NHLdotcom

(with a pretty good chance of change right before the whistle, burning me once again!)



Huberdeau-Barkov-Acciari

Hoffman-Wallmark-Dadonov

Hunt-Haula-Connolly

Toninato-Boyle-Pysyk



Weegar-Ekblad

Yandle-Brown

Stillman-Stralman — LinesLinesLines (@CcCMiddleton) August 7, 2020

Having no other option, Zito became a master of low-risk, high-reward maneuvers in his first season as Florida’s general manager. He acquired Brandon Montour (trade), Carter Verhaeghe (free agency), Gustav Forsling (waivers), and Sam Bennett (trade) for a collective cost of prospect Emil Heineman, a second-round pick, and a third-round pick. While those four became star-caliber players in subsequent seasons, they helped flip a team that missed the playoffs in 2019–20 to one that set a franchise record for points percentage in 2020–21 (.705).

The Zegras trade falls under a similar umbrella. If it doesn’t work out, he’s a restricted free agent next summer—there’s no commitment necessary. But if general manager Daniel Brière found a diamond in the rough, he’ll have made notable progress in building a contender. The Panthers showed what repeated successes of this deal can bring: Stanley Cup aspirations.

Even if the Flyers don’t end up winning the trade, it’s nice to see Brière taking a chance. The philosophy is almost as important as the trade itself. But what makes Zegras such an exciting piece, specifically? What inspires growth?

Zegras Can Return to Star Form

From 2021–22 to 2022–23, Zegras recorded 66 points per 82 games. From 2023–24 to 2024–25, he recorded 44 points per 82 games—pretty steep regression. But he wouldn’t be the only player to undergo this early career crisis and come out of it better than before. The Detroit Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin had almost the same trajectory and has since become a bona fide first-line center. Take a look at their points per 60 production below by age:

Points per 60 scoring of Trevor Zegras and Dylan Larkin by age (The Hockey Writers)

They don’t play the same brand of hockey, but you get the gist. Zegras may not only return to form, but also become a version of himself that we’ve never seen before. This is some of Brière’s best work.

What Zegras Can Bring to the Flyers

Zegras is an immensely deceptive playmaker with a gift for entering the offensive zone. He’s similar to Morgan Frost as a puck carrier (elite), which addresses a serious need. It’s worth noting that under head coach Greg Cronin, Zegras was less dynamic with the puck, which contributed to his decline in production. If Rick Tocchet can change that in Philadelphia, you’re looking at a brand-new player.

