Flyers’ Trevor Zegras Trade Copies Panthers’ Cup-Winning Philosophy

The Philadelphia Flyers‘ top six is getting a much-needed skill boost with the addition of Trevor Zegras. The 24-year-old has faced some injury struggles recently, sure, but already has multiple 60-point seasons under his belt. Yet, the upside was hardly indicated by the cost: Ryan Poehling, a 2025 second-round pick (45th overall), and a 2026 fourth-round pick.
The Flyers’ gamble really isn’t one at all. According to Evolving-Hockey, 53.61% of skaters who played at least 500 minutes this past season were drafted earlier than 45th overall (out of over 200 picks). In other words, the Ducks’ best asset in the deal likely won’t have a long-term future in the NHL.
The Flyers could theoretically replicate this trade a few times over the next few seasons without being considered overly aggressive for this same reason. They’d maintain most of their draft capital and prospects, as they did in the Zegras deal. At this stage of the rebuild, Philadelphia needs high-upside talent—that’s easiest to get when a player’s value has plummeted due to question marks.
If enough of these trades are made, some will be outright misses. But others will be home runs, and exactly what you’re holding out for.
The Florida Panthers know this philosophy well. After all, it’s a big reason why they’re back-to-back Stanley Cup champions.
Panthers Are Masters of Low-Risk, High-Reward Moves
General manager Bill Zito took over the Panthers in the 2020 offseason, but they weren’t in a spot to contend. Back then, they hadn’t won a playoff series in over two decades, and their lineup was quite pedestrian. Florida wasn’t a prospect powerhouse, either—Zito’s work was cut out for him.
Having no other option, Zito became a master of low-risk, high-reward maneuvers in his first season as Florida’s general manager. He acquired Brandon Montour (trade), Carter Verhaeghe (free agency), Gustav Forsling (waivers), and Sam Bennett (trade) for a collective cost of prospect Emil Heineman, a second-round pick, and a third-round pick. While those four became star-caliber players in subsequent seasons, they helped flip a team that missed the playoffs in 2019–20 to one that set a franchise record for points percentage in 2020–21 (.705).
The Zegras trade falls under a similar umbrella. If it doesn’t work out, he’s a restricted free agent next summer—there’s no commitment necessary. But if general manager Daniel Brière found a diamond in the rough, he’ll have made notable progress in building a contender. The Panthers showed what repeated successes of this deal can bring: Stanley Cup aspirations.
Even if the Flyers don’t end up winning the trade, it’s nice to see Brière taking a chance. The philosophy is almost as important as the trade itself. But what makes Zegras such an exciting piece, specifically? What inspires growth?
Zegras Can Return to Star Form
From 2021–22 to 2022–23, Zegras recorded 66 points per 82 games. From 2023–24 to 2024–25, he recorded 44 points per 82 games—pretty steep regression. But he wouldn’t be the only player to undergo this early career crisis and come out of it better than before. The Detroit Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin had almost the same trajectory and has since become a bona fide first-line center. Take a look at their points per 60 production below by age:
They don’t play the same brand of hockey, but you get the gist. Zegras may not only return to form, but also become a version of himself that we’ve never seen before. This is some of Brière’s best work.
What Zegras Can Bring to the Flyers
Zegras is an immensely deceptive playmaker with a gift for entering the offensive zone. He’s similar to Morgan Frost as a puck carrier (elite), which addresses a serious need. It’s worth noting that under head coach Greg Cronin, Zegras was less dynamic with the puck, which contributed to his decline in production. If Rick Tocchet can change that in Philadelphia, you’re looking at a brand-new player.
There’s debate about whether Zegras will be a center or a winger for the Flyers, but I lean toward the former. He’s been best creation-wise down the middle historically, more so forced to the wing in recent seasons due to the Anaheim Ducks’ strength at the center position. Though he’s won just 40.1% of faceoffs in his career, I’m not too concerned.
Assuming he’s a center, it’s still unclear who Zegras will play with. But there isn’t a bad option. It should be noted that Matvei Michkov played exceptional hockey with Sean Couturier, becoming one of the most efficient 5-on-5 point-scorers from December onward. But a prime-aged and highly skilled centerman may be an upgrade, getting the best of both players.
On the flip side, Owen Tippett could seriously improve by playing with Zegras. As noted, there are some similarities between Zegras and Frost stylistically, with the Flyers’ newest acquisition being objectively more gifted. But even though he wasn’t able to put it all together in Philadelphia, Frost formed an underrated duo with Tippett. Over the past three seasons, here are their numbers with and without each other as members of the Orange and Black, courtesy of Natural Stat Trick:
|Stat; Since 2022–23, 5-on-5
|Tippett with Frost
|Tippett without Frost
|Frost without Tippett
|Goals For Per 60
|3.32
|2.52
|1.75
|Goals Against Per 60
|2.62
|3.49
|2.50
|Goal Share
|55.91%
|41.99%
|41.11%
|Ice Time
|1,281:15
|1,806:04
|1,271:43
He received (and partially deserved) his fair share of criticism, but nobody had more of an on-ice connection with Tippett than Frost did. You may be thinking this past season saw the gap in goal share narrow, given the fact Frost was traded, but it actually widened—they depended on each other more.
If the Flyers want Tippett to be a second-line player, it may be Zegras who unlocks that potential. Good at similar things as Frost but with more deception, creativity, and a track record of star-level production, this may be the perfect match.
The Zegras trade was a flashy move that can have serious benefits if it goes according to plan. Even if it doesn’t, the downsides are minimal—Brière channeled his inner Zito with this one. Can he do it again? Should he do it again?