Rangers Solidify Center Depth With Adam Edström Extension

The New York Rangers announced on Monday that they have signed pending restricted free agent Adam Edström to a two-year extension worth $975,000. Here’s a look at Edström’s path to the NHL, his career so far, and what he can bring to the Rangers over the next two years.

Edström’s Early Career

Before being drafted in the sixth round by the Rangers at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Edström was a towering but raw forward playing for Mora IK in Sweden. In his draft year, he split his time between Mora’s senior team and the Under-20 team, putting up modest numbers in the top Swedish league but dominating his peers at the junior level.

In 15 games in the top Swedish league, Edström recorded just one assist, while with the U20 team, the Karlstad native posted eleven goals and five assists in 20 games. It was clear that Edström could overpower players his own age, and what set him apart was his size. As a teenager, Edström was an astounding 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds. He showed his potential to be a heavy power forward in the NHL, a profile that grabbed the attention of scouts. The Rangers recognized his potential and drafted him 161st overall.

Adam Edstrom, New York Rangers (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

After being drafted, Edström continued to develop in Sweden. Playing almost a full campaign in Sweden’s top division with Rogle BK, he scored four goals and five assists in 46 games. During the following two seasons with Rogle, Edström’s offensive output stagnated, as he managed only 19 points in 86 games.

However, in 2022-23, he broke out, scoring nine goals and 19 points in 42 games. That progress earned him a shot with the Rangers’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, where he played three regular-season and five playoff games. The following season, Edström proved he could adjust to North American ice, putting up 11 goals and 16 points in 40 games before earning his NHL debut with the Rangers.

Edstrom as a Ranger

What This Means For the Rangers Going Forward

With 62 games and 11 points under his belt, Edström might not be a candidate for the Hart Trophy, but the Rangers could’ve done a lot worse with their sixth-round pick in 2019; he is one of four players from that round to have played an NHL game this season.

While he’s not flashy, Edström is a dependable, defensive, physical fourth-line center, and having steady depth players like him and Matt Rempe will make a retooling much smoother. On top of that, his affordable contract might make him an attractive trade asset if need be.

Though it’s unlikely that he’ll realize his full potential at the NHL level, Edström plays a solid 200-foot game, isn’t shy about laying big hits, and can take on middle-six minutes when called upon. A two-year extension at $975,000 is tidy work from Rangers general manager Chris Drury.