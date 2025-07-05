Oilers 2024-25 Report Cards: Evan Bouchard

After their second consecutive Stanley Cup Final loss to the Florida Panthers, the Edmonton Oilers’ offseason started later than most. After another heartbreaking defeat, their attention quickly turned toward that draft and free agency. Now that the dust has settled, let’s reflect on the 2024-25 season and hand out player grades, starting with Evan Bouchard.

Bouchard is an extremely polarizing player among the fan base and is heavily criticized. The Oilers’ defenceman inked a four-year extension on June 30th with a massive 10.5 million cap hit, keeping him in Oil Country. Like it or not, young, elite, right-shot, offensive defencemen are coveted, and therefore, expensive. He’s a top-pairing defenceman and averaged 23:38 of ice time, his career high. He also averaged 26:12 of ice time during the playoffs. On top of that, he played many games throughout the end of the regular season and much of the playoffs without veteran defence partner Mattias Ekholm due to injury. He proved that he can play with anyone and doesn’t rely on Ekholm.

Availability is the best ability, and he has played at least 81 regular-season games in four consecutive seasons, only missing two games during that span. His offensive numbers were down from the 2023-24 season, where he scored 18 goals and had 82 points. He was held to 14 goals and 67 points last season, and didn’t score a power-play goal until March 1 against the Carolina Hurricanes. His plus/minus rating was also significantly down from the season before. He was a plus-34 in the 2023-24 season, but only a plus-14 last season. The 25-year-old was still productive offensively, but we’ve grown to expect that, and wanted more, especially to compensate for the rest of his game. When he’s productive, it’s easier to forgive his other mistakes.

Bouchard’s Defensive Game Needs Work

It’s no secret that Bouchard can struggle defensively. He’s an elite puck-mover, but sometimes that gets him into trouble. He tries to move the puck to the skilled forwards, and sometimes it works, leading to rush chances. However, other times he turns the puck over, resulting in high-danger chances against them, which often lead to goals. The Oakville, Ontario native forces plays that aren’t there, and he needs to make better decisions in the defensive zone. He must make simple plays and not take unnecessary risks. His lackadaisical approach is frustrating for fans because it looks like he lacks effort. He’s calm and composed, but that works against him. If he wants to be a better defenceman, he must increase his intensity and urgency while improving his defensive awareness.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) reacts after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Bouchard had 128 giveaways last season, 46 more than the season prior, with four fewer takeaways. He also had 108 blocked shots, three more than the previous season, but only 31 hits, well down from his 71 hits the season prior. Those numbers are concerning, but despite that, he still finished 11th in Norris Trophy voting.

Bouchard Is a Playoff Performer

While Bouchard’s numbers were down in the regular season, he continues to step up in the playoffs. The blueliner was a point-per-game player in the postseason, recording seven goals and 23 points in 22 games. He’s up to 81 points in 75 career playoff games, including some clutch moments. He scored the game-winning goal against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 3 of Round 1 and forced overtime with a massive goal with 29 seconds remaining in the next game, in which the Oilers won. Playoff performers are highly regarded, and that’s what Bouchard is. He’s a big-game player and will hopefully help Edmonton win the Stanley Cup soon.

Bouchard’s Overall Grade

This wasn’t his best regular season, but he still produced 67 points from the back end, fifth among defencemen, but he still had more to give. Therefore, a B+ grade is fair based on his production, and inconsistent defence.

However, he was clutch in the playoffs, while leading the team in ice time. He was relied upon in all situations, including the penalty kill, and Edmonton wouldn’t have made it that far without his contributions. Therefore, he deserved an A for his stellar playoff run.

As far as a grade for the entire season, he earned an A-. Despite his defensive deficiencies, he’s still an elite offensive defenceman and came up clutch in the postseason. His defence did improve as the playoffs went on, and that’s a good sign moving forward. He’s still only 25 years old, just entering the prime of his career. His regular-season numbers were down, but even his down season is better than most defencemen’s best. If Bouchard can figure out his defensive game, he will be an elite overall defenceman for years to come. He has all the tools, but must put them together. This was a good season from the blueliner, but his best is yet to come.

Is this grade fair? What would you grade Bouchard from last season? Continue to follow The Hockey Writers as we continue the Oilers’ player report cards throughout the offseason.