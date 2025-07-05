Penguins 2025-26 Roster Projection 1.0: Post Draft & Free Agency

With the offseason in full swing, the Pittsburgh Penguins find themselves in the midst of a rebuild, while also trying to stay competitive in the likely final seasons of their core three of Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang, and Evgeni Malkin. General manager (GM) Kyle Dubas has been working on assembling a stronger roster this offseason, on top of the fact that there are a handful of younger players who should be pushing for a roster spot come opening night for the 2025-26 season. So, what could the opening night lineup look like for the Penguins?

Offseason Moves So Far

Signed LD Parker Wotherspoon (two years, $2.0 million)

Signed RW Justin Brazeau (two years, $3.0 million)

Signed LW Connor Dewar (one year, $1.0 million)

Signed RW Philip Tomasino (one year, $1.5 million)

Signed W Anthony Mantha (one year, $2.5 million)

Signed LW Rafael Harvey-Pinard (one year, $775,000)

Signed D Phil Kemp (two years, $1.55 million)

Signed RD Alexander Alexeyev (one year, $775,000)

Traded D Connor Timmins and D Isaac Belliveau to the Buffalo Sabres for pick #39 (D Peyton Kettles), and D Connor Clifton

Traded G Alex Nedeljkovic to the San Jose Sharks for a 2028 third-round pick

Forward Lines Projection

LW C RW Rutger McGroarty Sidney Crosby Bryan Rust Philip Tomasino Evgeni Malkin Rickard Rakell Ville Koivunen Tommy Novak Anthony Mantha Blake Lizotte Kevin Hayes Justin Brazeau

When it comes to the Penguins’ forward group, the top four in terms of center and right-wing seem to be set, barring a move of one of these players. The questions lie on the left side. Does new head coach Dan Muse decide to put Rutger McGroarty on the top line, or does he think about shifting a veteran like Anthony Mantha over to play alongside Crosby and Rust? When McGroarty played on the top line last season, he looked competent and played strong with his two linemates, albeit in limited action (five games). Putting him back on the top line to start the season works to see if he can continue to build the chemistry with the two veterans, and worst-case scenario, the lines get shuffled.

After being acquired from the Nashville Predators last season, Philip Tomasino eventually thrived on a line with Evgeni Malkin. The two seemed to build strong chemistry as the season progressed, and there should be no reason not to put them back together. The trio of Tomasino, Malkin, and Rickard Rakell should once again bring the Penguins extra offensive firepower. The biggest question mark is how the bottom six of the forward lines are filled. With the additions of Justin Brazeau and Mantha, two spots will be taken up. Tommy Novak, Kevin Hayes, Danton Heinen, and Noel Acciari are all veterans who were fixtures in the lineup last season, but with the play of Ville Koivunen after his call-up last season, he should push to take a spot from one of them.

Dan Muse, pictured with the New York Rangers, has his hands full deciding on his roster in his first season as head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

One of the veterans may be moved before the season starts to make room for Koivunen, and Dubas and Muse have tough decisions to make. These decisions will be made harder based on how training camp and the preseason end, but for now, Koivunen and Blake Lizotte get the final two spots over Heinen and Acciari.

Defensive Pairings Projection

LD RD Ryan Graves Kris Letang Ryan Shea Erik Karlsson Parker Wotherspoon Connor Clifton

Another position group where the top four should be fairly set, Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson (albeit murmurs of a potential trade involving Karlsson) both have spots locked in from the backend of the ice. If players like Owen Pickering or Harrison Brunicke have strong camps, they could push to crack the lineup. Still, the Penguins have a bit of a log jam at the position with veterans with heavy cap hits (Ryan Graves has a $4.5 million average annual value, Ryan Shea has a $3.3 million AAV). While his offensive numbers have not lived up to his contract, Graves looked better as the season progressed, and so did Shea.

The third pairing comes down to Wotherspoon, Clifton (acquired in a draft-day trade with the Buffalo Sabres), Jack St. Ivany, and Vladislav Kolyachonok. Both Wotherspoon and Clifton were brought in for depth at the position and are more than capable of playing the third pair. St. Ivany and Kolyachonok had chances to play last season for the Penguins at different times, and could take a spot, but are fighting an uphill battle to do so.

Goaltender Projection

Tristan Jarry Joel Blomqvist

After the trade of Alex Nedeljkovic to the San Jose Sharks, the door seems to be wide open for Joel Blomqvist to get into the opening night roster like he did last season. He suited up for 15 games at the NHL level last season. He showed growing pains (while also being behind a defense that did not necessarily help him out the most), posting a 4-9-1 record, 3.81 goals-against average (GAA), and .885 save percentage (SV%). If he can get his game on track, he could eventually take over the starting reins from Tristan Jarry if Jarry struggles again this season.

Final Word

The regular season does not start until October, so there is plenty of time for the Penguins’ roster to change with additional free-agent signings and trades. But for now, the mix of veterans and youth in the forward grouping helps signify the future and desire to try and stay competitive. The backend of the ice, including the goaltenders, does not show much change, but if Owen Pickering or Harrison Brunicke can force the coaching staff and management’s hands, they can crack the lineup and change how it looks.