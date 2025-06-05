Getting to Know Penguins’ New Head Coach Dan Muse

On June 4, Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas announced the hiring of the team’s new head coach, tabbing Dan Muse as the 23rd head coach in the history of the organization. After years of working his way through the hockey ranks, this marks Muse’s first head coaching job at the NHL level. But what is there to know about the new lead man on the bench, and what does it mean for the organization going forward?

Muse’s Plenty of Experience

At only 42 years old, Muse will be one of the younger head coaches in the NHL, but that does not mean he is short on experience in the coaching world. He has 20 years of experience at multiple levels of hockey and in different positions as well. His first big-time job came at Yale University, where he spent two seasons and helped lead them to the 2013 NCAA Championship. After leaving the college ranks, he shifted to junior hockey with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League (USHL) and made an immediate impact for the Steel. He only spent a total of two seasons in the USHL, but won the Steel’s first-ever Clark Cup (USHL Championship) in his second season (2017).

Dan Muse takes over the Pittsburgh Penguins head coach position after spending the last two seasons with the New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

His ascent in the coaching ranks happened quickly, making the jump to an NHL job for another three seasons, with the Nashville Predators as an assistant. He was in charge of the special teams with the Predators and helped lead their penalty kill to being in the top 10 in two of those three seasons. Where his coaching career really seemed to take off though was when he made the shift back to the USHL, taking the reins of the United States National Development Program (USNTDP), where he spent three seasons, helping develop players like Washington Capital Ryan Leonard, New York Islanders prospect Cole Eiserman, among other top-end NHL prospects and young talent.

He earned praise from the Developmental Program’s assistant executive director, Scott Monaghan. Monaghan has been quoted as saying, “You can always debate how much of an impact does a coach have on a (player’s) development. But I think when you look at that group and how many guys are having success already in the (NHL), that speaks to it right there. He had to have some kind of major impact in how they’ve developed as players and people.” (from ‘In Dan Muse, Penguins pick coach with uncommon resume, knack for development’, Trib Live, 6/4/25).

After spending three seasons with the USNTP and the US National team at the U18 World Championship, Muse once again earned himself an NHL job, this time serving as an assistant on the New York Rangers staff, where he again manned the special teams. During the two seasons from 2023 to 2025 that he spent with the Rangers, their penalty kill was one of the best in the league, and their power play finished third during the 2023-24 season.

What it Means for the Penguins

The biggest thing that Muse brings to the Penguins is the fact that he has plenty of experience helping develop players at each level and the stops he has made along the way. Dubas has made it clear that the goal going forward is to start bringing along their youth, including a player Muse has had experience working with, Rutger McGroarty (Muse coached McGroarty when he played for the U18 WC team in the 2021 tournament). By bringing in a younger coach, it also signifies a shift in philosophy. Muse will bring a fresh look to the Penguins organization.

On the ice, Muse is sure to come in and help build off a strong season for the Penguins’ special teams, where their power play finished sixth in the league (25.8%), but their penalty kill did end up 18th (77.8%). With his track record, he will likely look more toward improving the penalty kill while being able to rely on the skill of the power play units to continue to perform at a high level. Overall, things may not turn around in the snap of a finger for the Penguins with Muse behind the bench, as it will be a slow process, but with the resume he has built throughout his career, there should be high hopes that things will get back on track for an organization who has missed the playoffs three seasons in a row.

Patience Will Be Imperative

With the hiring of a first-time NHL head coach, there will certainly be growing pains, and it will take time for everything that comes with a coaching change to work out. Muse will be tasked with trying to incorporate players like McGroarty, Ville Koivunen, and possibly even more younger players into a lineup that has veteran players with strong resumes to their credit, including Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, among others. Patience from both the team’s management and its fans will be needed early on in the Dan Muse era in Pittsburgh, as it will be a bit of an uphill challenge.



