PWHL Seattle Signs Hilary Knight on Day 1 of the Exclusive Signing Window

On June 4 at 9:00 A.M. EDT, the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Exclusive Signing Window opened. From now until June 8 at 5:00 P.M. EDT, both PWHL Seattle and PWHL Vancouver are eligible to sign five players ahead of the PWHL Expansion Draft on June 9. Seattle is already making waves, signing one of the biggest names available to the two incoming teams.

Hilary Knight, captain of the Boston Fleet, is now moving to the Pacific Northwest. Seattle’s general manager, Meghan Turner previously worked for the Fleet as the assistant general manager for the past two seasons. With her previous experience working with Knight, it seemed likely Turner would try to sign her. Turner stated, “Signing Hilary Knight was an absolute no-brainer – she’s the heartbeat of any team she joins.” Knight signed a one-year contract with PWHL Seattle.

Knight played with Boston for the past two seasons. She played in 54 regular season games and recorded 40 points via 21 goals and 19 assists. Knight was also the leading point scorer in the 2024-25 PWHL season with 29 points. She tied with Sarah Fillier, but Knight earned the top spot since she scored more goals, 15 compared to Fillier’s 13. She exemplifies a leadership role, acting as the captain for Boston for their past two seasons, and she has proven that she can certainly record points.

Knight has already stated the 2026 Olympics will be her last. However many years she has left in the PWHL, let’s make this season count in Seattle.

While Vancouver signed two players on day one, Seattle only signed one. The two teams still have three more days to think over who they would like to select within the Exclusive Signing Window, if they choose to sign anyone else at all. There is a roster tracker from the PWHL to keep track of all Seattle’s signings.