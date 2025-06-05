Bryce Pickford – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Bryce Pickford

2024-25 Team: Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

Date of Birth: April 2, 2006

Place of Birth: Edmonton, Alberta

Ht: 6-foot-0 Wt: 190 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Defenseman

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 second-year eligible

Rankings

Bryce Pickford was one of the most exciting defensemen in the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season, playing a big role in the Medicine Hat Tigers’ deep playoff run. He stands out because of how well he can score, but his game is more than just that. He’s responsible in his own end, moves the puck well, and is elite at breaking pucks out of the defensive zone.

Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers (Larry Brunt / Spokane Chiefs)

The Seattle Thunderbirds selected Pickford 38th overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, and since then, he’s developed into a high-impact offensive player. His natural offensive instincts have been a major factor in his success, seen during his breakout 2021–22 season, when he led the NAHL U18 in goals with 34. That same season, he played an important role in helping the Wainwright Bisons capture the NEAJBHL championship.

Related: THW’s 2025 NHL Draft Guide

He won his first WHL championship with Seattle in 2023 and has now added another title this season with Medicine Hat. Wearing an “A” on his jersey, Pickford finished the regular season with 47 points in 48 games while also keeping a strong plus/minus rating of plus-34, showing his ability to generate offense without giving up much defensively. His playoff run was even better— 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 18 playoff games, helping the Tigers lift the WHL championship trophy after defeating the Spokane Chiefs.

Make that NINE STRAIGHT games with a goal for Bryce Pickford…



He is a defenceman. pic.twitter.com/vSMyIYWpJa — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 24, 2025

The Tigers later made it to the Memorial Cup Final, but just recently lost to the London Knights in the championship game.

Pickford’s ability to break pucks out of the defensive zone is one of his best assets. He transitions play quickly, makes smart passes under pressure, and creates space for his teammates. Despite his offensive nature, he plays a responsible defensive game too, knowing when to step up and when to hold back for the most part.

He went undrafted in 2024, but it surely shouldn’t happen this time around. His production and ability to perform in big moments all make him an intriguing prospect for NHL teams looking for a puck-moving defenseman who can control the game, especially in the offensive zone and on the power play.

Pickford has a great one-timer and a wicked, accurate wrister, making him a legit offensive threat. Over the past WHL and Memorial Cup playoffs, he has cemented himself as an elite two-way defenseman, showing his ability to take over play at both ends of the ice.

Make it 12 goals in the last 9 games for Bryce Pickford!



🍎Ward

🍏St. Martin pic.twitter.com/KpjsYZ2W5f — Medicine Hat Tigers (@tigershockey) May 24, 2025

In my opinion, he is very much a sleeper pick in this year’s draft, and one I will be adding to my five sleeper picks in this year’s draft article, coming out soon.

Bryce Pickford – NHL Draft Projection

Pickford is not getting the hype I think he deserves across most media outlets, most likely due to his size. Right now, he is a projected late second to seventh round pick according to media outlets, but I would not be shocked to see him go in the second round.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Quotables

“Pickford breezes through his minutes. He’s a risk- mitigating defender who keeps attacks to the outside, wins battles for retrievals, and eliminates off-puck threats. From the point, he manages space by stepping in or laterally to pressure before passing or faking and shooting. He flashes some puck carrying and vision on breakouts, too.” – Elite Prospects 2024 NHL Draft Guide

“Bryce Pickford showcased a solid skill set on the ice, particularly in his ability to effectively transition between offense and defense. He demonstrated strong puck-moving skills, which allowed him to efficiently join the rush and contribute to both zone exits and entries. While he tends to excel more in the offensive zone, Pickford’s decent positioning abilities make him a reliable transitional defenseman. However, there are moments where he struggles with reacting quickly enough to plays or making the physical choice over the best defensive play. Despite this, his ability to exit the zone with the puck helps mitigate these issues.” – Neutral Zone Scouting

Strengths

Shooting accuracy

One-timer

Wrist shot

Passing

Puck handling

Aggressiveness

Transitional play

Under Construction/Improvements to Make

Physicality

Defensive positioning

NHL Potential

Pickford has high NHL upside as a two-way defenseman who could eventually make an impact on an NHL roster if he improves his defensive positioning at times. I’m not saying he’ll reach Cale Makar’s level, but given their similar size and offensive style—both possessing wicked wristers—I think he could develop a playing style along those lines in the future.

It remains to be seen whether he’ll follow the path of many Canadian Hockey League (CHL) players this offseason and head to the NCAA, but I believe it would be a great move for his development. The NCAA plays fewer games than the CHL and features a tighter-checking style, which would better prepare him for the physicality of the American Hockey League (AHL)/NHL. That said, regardless of which path he takes, I think his future looks very bright.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 4.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 8.5/10, Defense – 7.5/10

Awards/Achievements

NAHL U18 Most Goals (34)

NEAJBHL Champion

WHL Champion (2022-23)

WHL Champion (2024-25)

Bryce Pickford Stats

Videos

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter