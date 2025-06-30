Edmonton Oilers Extend Evan Bouchard to 4-Year Contract

The Edmonton Oilers and No. 1 defenceman Evan Bouchard have agreed to a contract: four years with a $10.5 million cap hit. Oil Country is getting the 25-year-old on an affordable salary through the 2028–29 campaign. However, his deal will expire while he’s still theoretically in his prime, so the downside here is the term.

Bouchard has a powerful shot to complement his superstar puck-moving ability. While many harp on his defensive lapses, the Oilers have a 57.29% goal share (165 scored, 123 allowed; plus-42 rating) over the past two seasons when he’s on the ice at 5-on-5. When he’s on the bench, it’s a subpar 49.27% goal share (196 scored, 201 allowed; minus-5 rating). Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl see a similar trend in their with-versus-without Bouchard minutes.

It’s no coincidence that since he took on a true top-pairing role in 2023–24, Edmonton has reached the Stanley Cup Final in back-to-back seasons. With a career playoff point-per-game rate of 1.08, Bouchard is second all-time to Bobby Orr (1.24) among defencemen with at least 20 games played. Over the past two playoff runs, when Bouchard’s on the ice, his team has a 61.96% goal share. When he’s not, they have a 44.86% goal share.

Despite trading away Evander Kane’s entire $5.125 million cap hit earlier in the offseason, the Oilers are tight on money. According to PuckPedia, they have less than $600,000 available with 22 of 23 roster spots filled. General manager Stan Bowman still has work to do.

