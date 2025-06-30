2025 NHL Qualifying Offer Tracker

During each offseason, each team has a list of restricted free agents who need to be qualified to retain their rights through free agency.
PuckPedia describes a qualifying offer as: “In order for a team to keep a player’s RFA status, they must provide a Qualifying Offer. If they do not provide a Qualifying Offer, the player becomes a UFA. Qualifying Offers must be provided to the player by the later of the Monday after the Entry Draft or June 25.”
With June 30 being the deadline, teams are announcing their list of qualified players, and all of that can be found right here. Players to not receive a qualifying offer will become an unrestricted free agent at noon on July 1.
Anaheim Ducks
Qualified Players:
- Judd Caulfield
- Calle Clang
- Sam Colangelo
- Lukas Dostal
- Drew Helleson
- Mason McTavish
- Jan Mysak
- Tim Washe
Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:
- Brett Leason
- Josh Lopina
- Isac Lundestrom
Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.
Buffalo Sabres
Qualified Players:
- Tyson Kozak
- Ryan McLeod
- Bowen Byram
- Ryan Johnson
- Conor Timmins
- Devon Levi
Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:
- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Calgary Flames
Qualified Players:
- Morgan Frost
- Rory Kerins
- Yan Kuznetsov
- Sam Morton
- Jeremie Poirier
- Connor Zary
Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:
- Waltteri Ignatjew
- Connor Murphy
Carolina Hurricanes
Qualified Players:
- Skyler Brind’Amour
- Domenick Fensore
- Noel Gunler
- Ronan Seeley
- Ryan Suzuki
Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:
- Anttoni Honka
- Yaniv Perets
- Ty Smith
Chicago Blackhawks
Qualified Players:
- Wyatt Kaiser
- Louis Crevier
- Arvid Soderblom
Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:
- Philipp Kurashev
- Jalen Luypen
- Aku Raty
- Antti Saarela
Colorado Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche’s list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Qualified Players:
- Mikael Pyyhtia
- Dmitri Voronkov
- Daemon Hunt
Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:
- Jordan Harris
- Tim Berni
- Samuel Knazko
- Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm
Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.
Detroit Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.
Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.
Florida Panthers
The Florida Panthers’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.
Los Angeles Kings
The Los Angeles Kings’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.
Minnesota Wild
The Minnesota Wild’s list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.
Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.
Nashville Predators
The Nashville Predators’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.
New Jersey Devils
Qualified Players:
- Cody Glass
- Luke Hughes
Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:
- Nolan Foote
- Santeri Hatakka
- Isaac Poulter
New York Islanders
The New York Islanders’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.
New York Rangers
Qualified Players:
- K’Andre Miller
- Will Cuylle
- Dylan Garand
- Talyn Boyko
- Brendan Brisson
Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:
- Zac Jones
- Arthur Kaliyev
- Jake Leschyshyn
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.
Philadelphia Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Qualified Players:
- Vasily Ponomarev
Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:
- Raivis Ansons
- Emil Bemstrom
- Connor Dewar
- Philip Tomasino
- P.O Joseph
- Taylor Gauthier
San Jose Sharks
Qualified Players:
- Thomas Bordeleau
- Danil Gushchin
- Jack Thompson
Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:
- Carl Berglund
- Nolan Burke
- Brandon Coe
- Noah Gregor
- Klim Kostin
- Nikolai Kovalenko
- Georgi Romanov
- Mitchell Russell
Seattle Kraken
Qualified Players:
- Kaapo Kakko
- Tye Kartye
- Ryker Evans
Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:
- None
St. Louis Blues
The St. Louis Blues’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Tampa Bay Lightning’s list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.
Utah Mammoth
Qualified Players:
- Jack McBain
Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:
- Kailer Yamamoto
Vancouver Canucks
Qualified Players:
- Jett Woo
- Nikita Tolopilo
Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:
- Cole McWard
- Tristen Nielsen
- Ty Glover
- Christian Felton
Vegas Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.
Washington Capitals
Qualified Players:
- Hendrix Lapierre
Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:
- Alexander Alexeyev
- Pierrick Dubé
- Mitchell Gibson
Winnipeg Jets
Qualified Players:
- Gabriel Vilardi
- Morgan Barron
- Rasmus Kupari
- Dylan Samberg
- Parker Ford
- Kristian Vesalainen
- Isaak Phillips
- Tyrel Bauer
Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:
- Simon Lundmark
- Mason Shaw