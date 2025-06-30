2025 NHL Qualifying Offer Tracker

During each offseason, each team has a list of restricted free agents who need to be qualified to retain their rights through free agency.

PuckPedia describes a qualifying offer as: “In order for a team to keep a player’s RFA status, they must provide a Qualifying Offer. If they do not provide a Qualifying Offer, the player becomes a UFA. Qualifying Offers must be provided to the player by the later of the Monday after the Entry Draft or June 25.”

With June 30 being the deadline, teams are announcing their list of qualified players, and all of that can be found right here. Players to not receive a qualifying offer will become an unrestricted free agent at noon on July 1.

Anaheim Ducks

Qualified Players:

Judd Caulfield

Calle Clang

Sam Colangelo

Lukas Dostal

Drew Helleson

Mason McTavish

Jan Mysak

Tim Washe

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

Brett Leason

Josh Lopina

Isac Lundestrom

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Buffalo Sabres

Qualified Players:

Tyson Kozak

Ryan McLeod

Bowen Byram

Ryan Johnson

Conor Timmins

Devon Levi

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

Jacob Bernard-Docker

Calgary Flames

Qualified Players:

Morgan Frost

Rory Kerins

Yan Kuznetsov

Sam Morton

Jeremie Poirier

Connor Zary

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

Waltteri Ignatjew

Connor Murphy

Carolina Hurricanes

Qualified Players:

Skyler Brind’Amour

Domenick Fensore

Noel Gunler

Ronan Seeley

Ryan Suzuki

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

Anttoni Honka

Yaniv Perets

Ty Smith

Chicago Blackhawks

Qualified Players:

Wyatt Kaiser

Louis Crevier

Arvid Soderblom

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

Philipp Kurashev

Jalen Luypen

Aku Raty

Antti Saarela

Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche’s list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Qualified Players:

Mikael Pyyhtia

Dmitri Voronkov

Daemon Hunt

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

Jordan Harris

Tim Berni

Samuel Knazko

Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild’s list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

New Jersey Devils

Qualified Players:

Cody Glass

Luke Hughes

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

Nolan Foote

Santeri Hatakka

Isaac Poulter

New York Islanders

The New York Islanders’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

New York Rangers

Qualified Players:

K’Andre Miller

Will Cuylle

Dylan Garand

Talyn Boyko

Brendan Brisson

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

Zac Jones

Arthur Kaliyev

Jake Leschyshyn

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Qualified Players:

Vasily Ponomarev

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

Raivis Ansons

Emil Bemstrom

Connor Dewar

Philip Tomasino

P.O Joseph

Taylor Gauthier

San Jose Sharks

Qualified Players:

Thomas Bordeleau

Danil Gushchin

Jack Thompson

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

Carl Berglund

Nolan Burke

Brandon Coe

Noah Gregor

Klim Kostin

Nikolai Kovalenko

Georgi Romanov

Mitchell Russell

Seattle Kraken

Qualified Players:

Kaapo Kakko

Tye Kartye

Ryker Evans

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

None

St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Utah Mammoth

Qualified Players:

Jack McBain

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

Kailer Yamamoto

Vancouver Canucks

Qualified Players:

Jett Woo

Nikita Tolopilo

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

Cole McWard

Tristen Nielsen

Ty Glover

Christian Felton

Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Washington Capitals

Qualified Players:

Hendrix Lapierre

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

Alexander Alexeyev

Pierrick Dubé

Mitchell Gibson

Winnipeg Jets

Qualified Players:

Gabriel Vilardi

Morgan Barron

Rasmus Kupari

Dylan Samberg

Parker Ford

Kristian Vesalainen

Isaak Phillips

Tyrel Bauer

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer: