2025 NHL Qualifying Offer Tracker

by

During each offseason, each team has a list of restricted free agents who need to be qualified to retain their rights through free agency.

PuckPedia describes a qualifying offer as: “In order for a team to keep a player’s RFA status, they must provide a Qualifying Offer.  If they do not provide a Qualifying Offer, the player becomes a UFA.  Qualifying Offers must be provided to the player by the later of the Monday after the Entry Draft or June 25.”

With June 30 being the deadline, teams are announcing their list of qualified players, and all of that can be found right here. Players to not receive a qualifying offer will become an unrestricted free agent at noon on July 1.

Anaheim Ducks

Qualified Players:

  • Judd Caulfield
  • Calle Clang
  • Sam Colangelo
  • Lukas Dostal
  • Drew Helleson
  • Mason McTavish
  • Jan Mysak
  • Tim Washe

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

  • Brett Leason
  • Josh Lopina
  • Isac Lundestrom

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Buffalo Sabres

Qualified Players:

  • Tyson Kozak
  • Ryan McLeod
  • Bowen Byram
  • Ryan Johnson
  • Conor Timmins
  • Devon Levi

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

  • Jacob Bernard-Docker

Calgary Flames

Qualified Players:

  • Morgan Frost
  • Rory Kerins
  • Yan Kuznetsov
  • Sam Morton
  • Jeremie Poirier
  • Connor Zary

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

  • Waltteri Ignatjew
  • Connor Murphy

Carolina Hurricanes

Qualified Players:

  • Skyler Brind’Amour
  • Domenick Fensore
  • Noel Gunler
  • Ronan Seeley
  • Ryan Suzuki

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

  • Anttoni Honka
  • Yaniv Perets
  • Ty Smith

Chicago Blackhawks

Qualified Players:

  • Wyatt Kaiser
  • Louis Crevier
  • Arvid Soderblom

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

  • Philipp Kurashev
  • Jalen Luypen
  • Aku Raty
  • Antti Saarela

Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche’s list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Qualified Players:

  • Mikael Pyyhtia
  • Dmitri Voronkov
  • Daemon Hunt

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

  • Jordan Harris
  • Tim Berni
  • Samuel Knazko
  • Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild’s list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

New Jersey Devils

Qualified Players:

  • Cody Glass
  • Luke Hughes

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

  • Nolan Foote
  • Santeri Hatakka
  • Isaac Poulter

New York Islanders

The New York Islanders’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

New York Rangers

Qualified Players:

  • K’Andre Miller
  • Will Cuylle
  • Dylan Garand
  • Talyn Boyko
  • Brendan Brisson

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

  • Zac Jones
  • Arthur Kaliyev
  • Jake Leschyshyn

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Qualified Players:

  • Vasily Ponomarev

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

  • Raivis Ansons
  • Emil Bemstrom
  • Connor Dewar
  • Philip Tomasino
  • P.O Joseph
  • Taylor Gauthier

San Jose Sharks

Qualified Players:

  • Thomas Bordeleau
  • Danil Gushchin
  • Jack Thompson

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

  • Carl Berglund
  • Nolan Burke
  • Brandon Coe
  • Noah Gregor
  • Klim Kostin
  • Nikolai Kovalenko
  • Georgi Romanov
  • Mitchell Russell

Seattle Kraken

Qualified Players:

  • Kaapo Kakko
  • Tye Kartye
  • Ryker Evans

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

  • None

St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Utah Mammoth

Qualified Players:

  • Jack McBain

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

  • Kailer Yamamoto

Vancouver Canucks

Qualified Players:

  • Jett Woo
  • Nikita Tolopilo

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

  • Cole McWard
  • Tristen Nielsen
  • Ty Glover
  • Christian Felton

Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights’ list of qualified players has not been released as of yet.

Washington Capitals

Qualified Players:

  • Hendrix Lapierre

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

  • Alexander Alexeyev
  • Pierrick Dubé
  • Mitchell Gibson

Winnipeg Jets

Qualified Players:

  • Gabriel Vilardi
  • Morgan Barron
  • Rasmus Kupari
  • Dylan Samberg
  • Parker Ford
  • Kristian Vesalainen
  • Isaak Phillips
  • Tyrel Bauer

Players Who Did Not Receive Qualifying Offer:

  • Simon Lundmark
  • Mason Shaw
Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner