Canucks Should Look at Signing David Kampf

Several sources have confirmed that the Toronto Maple Leafs and centre David Kampf will mutually part ways and terminate the remainder of his contract. He never fit into the new system that Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube implemented when he was first hired last season. Kampf quickly found his role diminished, and he was scratched for the majority of last season.

This season, Kampf was asked to report to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League (AHL) but chose not to. The writing had been on the wall for a while between the Maple Leafs and Kampf. With him soon to become a free agent on Friday, he would fit in great on the Vancouver Canucks and would add another option to their centre depth.

The Canucks Need Kampf’s Services

The Canucks’ centre depth has taken a hit over the past year. With the team trading J.T. Miller nearly a year ago, and with other options like Filip Chytil and Teddy Blueger getting injured this season, an addition at centre is needed. Although not one to put up many points, Kampf is a defensive wizard and can help out in Vancouver’s bottom six.

Kampf has the ability to help limit prime offensive scoring chances due to his defensive prowess. He always finds the best place to be on the ice when he is in the defensive zone. Whether he is trying to defend a lead or just simply break up a great scoring chance against, he always seems to be in the right position. But where Kampf will help the Canucks the most is on their penalty kill.

The Canucks currently sit dead last in penalty kill percentage at a horrendous 66.7%. I was never good at math, but by my calculations, this means that they are getting scored on once every three penalty kills. Numbers like that are definitely not ideal for a team that wants to be in the playoffs and do well in them. During his time in Toronto and even in Chicago, Kampf was a staple on the penalty kill and always made a significant impact on it. His greatest moment was a shorthanded goal in the 2022 Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He won’t be scoring many shorthanded goals, but he will definitely help the Canucks with their current woes.

Vancouver Could Be A Good Spot For Kampf

On the flip side of things, Vancouver could be a good destination for Kampf. Any NHL player wants a chance to play and he will get that in spades with the Canucks. He will be put into a bottom-six role, which he is very comfortable in, and will get the chance to play with highly skilled players on those lines. Certain players like Drew O’Connor, Arshdeep Bains, and Linus Karlsson will be in the bottom six and will be great wingers for Kampf to play with.

Kampf will even have a chance to teach those players some tricks about being defensively responsible. Players like Bains and Karlsson are in their mid-20s and are still looking to be established forwards in the NHL. By learning more about the defensive side of the game from Kampf, they will be able to add another tool to their arsenal and will be trusted in more situations, like the penalty kill, or be put on the ice near the end of the game when the Canucks are looking to hold onto a lead. Vancouver at this point of the season also has a shot at making the playoffs, so that would be another reason why the Canucks could be an attractive team to Kampf.

Kampf is not the flashiest player in the world, but he is a player that Vancouver could use right now. He will be a very cheap option and a much-needed addition to their struggling penalty kill. Every NHL team needs centres, and Kampf would be a welcome addition to the Canucks.