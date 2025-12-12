Oilers Acquire Tristan Jarry & Spencer Stastney In Multiple Trades

The Edmonton Oilers have finally made the rumoured trade for Tristan Jarry from the Pittsburgh Penguins. They have also added Spencer Stastney in a separate trade with the Nashville Predators.

It had been rumoured for a few weeks that the Oilers were wanting to acquire Jarry from the Penguins but couldn’t find a way to get the deal done. However, now they have.

Trade Breakdown:

In the first trade with the Penguins, they have acquired Jarry and forward Sam Poulin in exchange for Stuart Skinner, Brett Kulak and a 2029 second round pick from Edmonton.

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This deal gets them a fresh look in the crease to hopefully settle things down, while also giving Skinner a fresh start in Pittsburgh, where the media isn’t as loud.

In the second trade with the Predators, the Oilers have acquired defenseman Stastney in exchange for a 2027 third round draft pick from Edmonton.

This trade helps the Oilers replace Kulak on the back end at a very low cost. Stastney isn’t going to be more than a second or third pairing defenseman, but in a new system, he could be extremely valuable for the Oilers.

It also wouldn’t be shocking if the Oilers place Calvin Pickard on waivers and call up Connor Ingram from the Bakersfield Condors based on how well he has been playing. But for now, Edmonton’s focus was getting a new starting goalie and they did that in acquiring Jarry.