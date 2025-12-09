2026 World Junior Championship Team USA Final Roster

Team USA just recently announced their roster for the 2026 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship (WJC).

With the preliminary round starting on Dec. 26, the tournament is officially in the rearview mirror. Team USA will be looking to win their third straight tournament — something they’ve never previously done.

There will be a few cuts made to the roster before it is officially finalized, but here is how this year’s American squad stacks up against the rest.

USA Forwards

Kamil Bednarik, Trevor Connelly, Cole Eiserman, James Hagens, Will Horcoff, Jacob Kvasnicka, Ryker Lee, Cole McKinney, Brendan McMorrow, L.J. Mooney, Max Plante, A.J. Spellacy, Teddy Stiga, Shane Vansaghi, Brodie Ziemer

Team USA’s forward group seems a little top-heavy…but the top talent is really good. Cole Eiserman, Trevor Connelly, Max Plante, Will Horcoff and Brodie Ziemer can all produce points at a very high level. Teddy Stiga, who scored the golden goal in the 2025 tournament, should find himself in an elevated role.

Teddy Stiga, USNTDP (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey’s NTDP)

A lot of eyes specifically will be on Horcoff, a center who has broken out with a remarkable 28 points (19 goals, 9 assists) in 20 games for the University of Michigan (NCAA). He’s very responsible defensively, making him a candidate to quickly become a focal point of the entire offense.

Connelly is the only U.S. skater to be playing pro; he has 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists) with the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League (AHL). That experience could translate super well to the WJC, where he’ll only face teenagers.

There are some notable omissions in Will Zeller, Cullen Potter and Ethan Wyttenbach, who are all producing near-point-per-game or better paces in the NCAA. Leaving off top talent has hurt Canada in previous tournaments; we’ll see if it’s the same story for the U.S. in 2026.

USA Defensemen

Asher Barnett, Henry Brzustewicz, E.J. Emery, Blake Fiddler, Logan Hensler, Cole Hutson, Adam Kleber, Luke Osburn, Chase Reid, Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen

The defense for Team USA in 2026 won’t nearly be as deep as what they’ve featured in previous renditions. Nonetheless, it’s still a talented corps that could help lead them to the promise land.

Hutson is the obvious notable name here; the Boston University standout played a key role in their 2025 championship run. He has 20 points (7 goals, 13 assists) in 17 games.

Asked #ALLCAPS Cole Hutson about Free Bird:



“I’m not gonna lie, I didn’t know the song before the tournament started, now I can probably sing it lyric for lyric” — Daniel Amoia (@daniel_amoia) January 6, 2025

17-year-old Chase Reid is projected to go early in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft — possibly even top five. Despite his age, he has a potential to take on an important role as another offensive defenseman. He has 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) in 29 games for the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

USA Goaltenders

Caleb Heil, Nick Kempf, A.J. Reyelts

If there’s any facet of Team USA most likely to contribute to their demise, it’s the goaltending. They’ll surely miss Trey Augustine, who has aged out but was tremendous for the U.S. over the past two tournaments.

Of the three netminders, Reyelts boasts the best numbers: a 2.56 goals against average (GAA) and .904 save percentage (SV%) for the Penticton Vees of the Western Hockey League (WHL). The undrafted 19-year-old has never suited up for the Americans at any level.

Nicolas Kempf, USNTDP (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey’s NTDP)

The SV% this season for Heil (United States Hockey League — USHL) and Kempf (NCAA), respectively, is .891% and .893%. Team USA brass should not be quick to give the starting gig to any of these three. Their best bet is if one catches fire in a pre-tournament game and never looks back.

It’s worth mentioning that Kempf had a 1.89 GAA and .919 SV% for Team USA at the 2024 U18 Worlds — maybe that’ll give him a slight edge.

Can the U.S. Take Down Canada!?

Canada’s quarterfinal collapses caused the U.S. to avoid facing them en route to gold in the 2024 and 2025 WJC. With Canada’s uber-talented squad, it’s really hard to see a world where they fall early. It feels like the U.S. will have to match up with their northern neighbors at some point if they want to three-peat.

Anything can happen in a one-game playoff, but on paper, Canada looks much stronger as virtually their entire team is comprised of first-round talent.