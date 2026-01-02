Sweden Beats Latvia 6-3 to Move on to Semi-Finals in 2026 World Juniors

The quarterfinals of the 2026 World Junior Championship started on Friday, Jan. 2, with Sweden and Latvia in the opening game. Latvia looked to make it past the quarterfinals for the first time, while Sweden beat Latvia in last season’s quarterfinals and looked to do so again.

Love Härenstam was in the net for Sweden while Nils Maurins was in the net for Latvia. The game started out in favor of Sweden, but Latvia tied it, only for Sweden to retake the lead. They extended their lead in the second period and went into the third with a 4-1 lead. They added to that lead, and although Latvia tried to climb back into the game, they couldn’t finish the comeback, and Sweden took the win 6-3.

Game Recap

Sweden got on the board just 10 seconds into the game with a goal from Anton Frondell. The lone assist went to Leo Sahlin Wallenius. Latvia tied it up later in the period on a power-play goal from Kristers Ansons. Bruno Osmanis and Alberts Šmits assisted him, which made it 1-1. Sweden answered a short time later with a goal from Jack Berglund. Lucas Pettersson and Eddie Genborg tallied the assists that made it 2-1. That was the final goal of the period, and Sweden took the lead into the second.

Anton Frondell, Team Sweden (Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Sweden extended their lead in the latter half of the middle period with a goal from Sascha Boumedienne. Alfons Freij and Ivar Stenberg assisted him, which made it 3-1. They scored again barely a minute later with a goal from Felix Carell. Victor Eklund and Sahlin-Wallenius assisted him, which made it 4-1.

Sweden added to their lead in the early minutes of the third period with a goal by Frondell, his second of the game. Viggo Björck and Freij assisted him. Latvia answered back a couple of minutes later with a goal by Karlis Flugins. Martins Klaucāns and Martins Vitols assisted him, which made it 5-2 in favor of Sweden. Sahlin-Wallenius scored Sweden’s sixth goal of the game, which made it 6-2. Linus Eriksson and Eklund assisted him.

Latvia scored on the power play in the final minutes, which made it 6-3. Olivers Mūrnieks scored the goal, and he was assisted by Markuss Sieradzkis and Osmanis. That was the final goal of the game; Sweden took the win and moved on to the next round.

With the win, Sweden moved on to the semi-finals, which will take place on Sunday, Jan. 3. Their opponent has yet to be determined, as it will be based on the winners of the other quarterfinal games being played later in the day. Unfortunately for Latvia, that was their final game of the tournament.