Projected Lineups for Wild vs Ducks – 01/02/26

The Minnesota Wild take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (24-10-7) at DUCKS (21-16-3)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, Victory+, KCOP-13

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Vladimir Tarasenko — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza

Marcus Foligno — Nico Sturm — Yakov Trenin

Quinn Hughes — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Matt Kierstad, David Jiricek, Tyler Pitlick, Ben Jones

Injured: Daemon Hunt (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn

Chris Kreider — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko — Mikael Granlund — Troy Terry

Jansen Harkins — Ryan Poehling — Ross Johnston

Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger — Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov — Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Ryan Strome, Drew Helleson

Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder)

Status report

Gudas is probable after missing two games because of an illness. … Killorn moved up to the top line during practice Thursday.

