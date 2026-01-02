Projected Lineups for Wild vs Ducks – 01/02/26

The Minnesota Wild take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (24-10-7) at DUCKS (21-16-3)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, Victory+, KCOP-13
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Vladimir Tarasenko — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza
Marcus Foligno — Nico Sturm — Yakov Trenin
Quinn Hughes — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Matt Kierstad, David Jiricek, Tyler Pitlick, Ben Jones
Injured: Daemon Hunt (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Chris Kreider — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko — Mikael Granlund — Troy Terry
Jansen Harkins — Ryan Poehling — Ross Johnston
Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger — Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov — Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Ryan Strome, Drew Helleson
Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder)
Status report
Gudas is probable after missing two games because of an illness. … Killorn moved up to the top line during practice Thursday.
