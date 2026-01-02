Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Canucks – 01/02/26

The Seattle Kraken take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (17-14-7) at CANUCKS (16-20-3)
10:30 p.m. ET; SNP, KONG, KING 5, KHN/Prime
Kraken projected lineup
Kaapo Kakko — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Frederick Gaudreau
Berkly Catton — Shane Wright — Jared McCann
Ryan Winterton — Ben Meyers — Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Cale Fleury
Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Tye Kartye
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)
Status report
Seattle held an optional morning skate Friday but Daccord is expected to start after Grubauer made 24 saves in a 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday; the Kraken goalie will alternate starts for the seventh straight game. … Oleksiak is expected to play; he missed more than 11 minutes in the third period against Nashville after blocking a shot off the inside of his knee and going to the locker room, but returned to finish the game.
Latest for THW:
- Kraken Gameday Preview: Second Half of a Back-to-Back in Vancouver vs. the Canucks
- Kraken’s Eeli Tolvanen and Kaapo Kakko Join Team Finland’s Roster
- 3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 4-1 Win Over the Predators
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Linus Karlsson
Evander Kane — Max Sasson — Brock Boeser
Drew O’Connor — David Kampf — Kiefer Sherwood
Liam Ohgren — Aatu Raty — Nils Hoglander
Marcus Pettersson — Filip Hronek
Zeev Buium — Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson — Tom Willander
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: P.O Joseph, Arshdeep Bains
Injured: Conor Garland (upper body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Forwards Garland and Rossi each is expected to miss at least a week with injuries sustained in a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. … Bains, a forward, was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Friday.
Latest for THW:
- Mueller and Bains Are Turning Heads in the Canucks System
- Canucks News & Rumours: Boeser, Patterson, Garland & Rossi Injury Report
- 5 Vancouver Canucks Stories That Defined 2025