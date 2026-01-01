Mueller and Bains Are Turning Heads in the Canucks System

For Vancouver Canucks fans, the pipeline is rarely a straight line. A player can shine in junior or the American Hockey League (AHL) and then struggle to find a footing in the NHL. And yet, every so often, someone steps forward and reminds you why you’ve been watching closely.

Related: Canucks News & Rumours: Kampf, O’Connor, Demko & Tocchet

That’s what Ty Mueller and Arshdeep Bains are doing right now. These two young forwards are showing flashes of promise in Abbotsford, and both are worth keeping an eye on as the year turns.

Ty Mueller: A Center Finding His Rhythm

Ty Mueller isn’t a name every Canucks fan knows yet, but he’s one worth remembering. Drafted in the fourth round (105th overall) in 2023, the 22-year-old from Edmonton carries a solid frame without being imposing. He’s 5-foot-11 and 201 pounds. He’s a left-handed shot that makes him versatile down the middle.

Ty Mueller, Vancouver Canucks (Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

His path to Vancouver was unusual: the Detroit Red Wings originally held his rights but traded them, along with Filip Hronek, to the Canucks in 2023. Since then, Mueller has been chipping away at his development, splitting time between college hockey at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the Abbotsford Canucks in the AHL.

On New Year’s Eve, Mueller broke a five-game scoreless stretch impressively, scoring a goal and adding two assists in Abbotsford’s 5-2 win over the Manitoba Moose. For a player whose season has been marked by ups and downs — 11 points and a minus-16 rating in 25 games — this might seem modest. However, it’s a step toward consistency, something that will determine whether he becomes a viable NHL call-up candidate.

Related: NHL Rumours: Olympic Rosters, Cooley Deal, Canucks & Jets Trade Talk

Mueller’s game isn’t about flash; it’s about timing, reading plays, and making sure he’s in the right spot at the right moment. When he’s on, he can tilt a shift with steady playmaking, and that’s what Abbotsford needed in this latest victory.

Arshdeep Bains: Rolling Since the Demotion

Then there’s Bains, a left-winger from Surrey, B.C., who has shown the kind of scoring touch that makes you remember he was once a top junior star. Bains, 24, was waived and sent to Abbotsford, and he hasn’t missed a beat.

Over five games, he’s put up three goals and three assists, including two goals and a helper in the same 5-2 win over Manitoba. That’s a far cry from his five points in 26 NHL games earlier this season, but it speaks to what he does best. This youngster has offensive instinct, speed, and the ability to find soft spots in coverage.

Related: The Canucks Are Stuck Between the Past and the Future

Bains is the sort of player who can be disruptive at both ends of the ice, though his primary weapon is his quick release and a keen sense of timing. He’s not the biggest forward at six-feet, but he skates hard and is learning to pick his moments. If injuries hit Vancouver, Bains could easily be the first name on a call-up sheet, and he has shown that he can handle the adjustment between the NHL and AHL with confidence.

Why Mueller and Bains Are Worth Watching

Mueller and Bains highlight different but complementary parts of the Canucks’ prospect picture. Mueller is a centre still searching for consistency but capable of making smart plays that stabilize a line. Bains is a winger who brings flashes of offensive excitement and the potential to tilt a game when he’s on. Together, they represent the long-game patience that the Canucks’ system relies on: players who might not dominate immediately but who develop skills, confidence, and chemistry over time.

Arshdeep Bains, when he was with the Red Deer Rebels. (Rob Wallator/Red Deer Rebels)

For fans scanning box scores, it’s easy to overlook these names. But for anyone following Abbotsford or keeping an eye on Vancouver’s depth chart, these two could be spiraling upward. Mueller has broken his slump; Bains is rolling.

Related: 5 Vancouver Canucks Stories That Defined 2025

Both are young, both have NHL experience, and both are proving that development is rarely a straight line. Canucks’ fans should keep watching. When the time comes, they could make the jump from promise to impact, and the Canucks won’t be the only ones noticing.