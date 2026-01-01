Maple Leafs Injury Update: Who’s Healing, Hurting & Holding

The Toronto Maple Leafs have taken their share of lumps this season. Injuries haven’t caused everything that’s gone sideways — hockey is never that simple — but they’ve certainly made life harder. You don’t lose key pieces up and down the lineup and pretend it doesn’t matter.

And yet, even banged up, this group just handled the New Jersey Devils with a calm, controlled 4–0 win to close out the year. For once, the team looked organized and confident.

As the calendar flips, here’s where the bodies stand: who’s close, who’s not, and what it all means for where the Maple Leafs go next.

Anthony Stolarz: Moving Again, But No Clock Yet

The good news first: Anthony Stolarz is back on the ice. After being sidelined since mid-November with an upper-body injury, he’s resumed skating, which at least tells us the door isn’t locked anymore. The bad news is there’s still no timetable. For a goaltender, that matters. Timing, confidence, and workload all take longer to come back than the injury itself.

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz (Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images)

In the meantime, Joseph Woll has steadily taken control of the crease, with Dennis Hildeby holding down the backup role. When Stolarz does return, Hildeby likely heads back to the minors, and Woll finally gets the partner he was meant to have. Until then, patience — and health — remain the theme.

Chris Tanev: A Huge Loss on the Blue Line

Chris Tanev’s absence almost screams for attention, because it’s felt so powerfully. A groin injury has him out indefinitely, which usually means weeks, not days.

Tanev hasn’t filled the scoresheet much this season, but that’s never been the job description. His value lies in blocked shots, quick, calm exits, and knowing when not to make a play. Those are the things you miss most when they’re gone. Sadly for the Maple Leafs, it seems difficult for Tanev to put together a string of games in succession. The bigger question is whether his body is breaking down from the kind of use he’s put it through over many seasons of hard hockey.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

With Tanev unavailable, Simon Benoit gets another opportunity to play regular minutes. It’s a reminder that depth defencemen don’t just sit around for fun. They’re insurance policies, and sometimes you need to cash them in.

Dakota Joshua: A Tough Break, Literally

Dakota Joshua’s situation is the most concerning. A kidney injury isn’t something you rush, and the fact that he remained in Detroit while the team returned home tells you this is serious. Joshua is becoming exactly what the Maple Leafs hoped for: physical, honest, and hard to play against. Six goals, 127 hits, and a nightly edge that doesn’t show up neatly in box scores.

His absence leaves a hole in the bottom six, both emotionally and structurally. Calle Järnkrok is likely to see more regular duty, but Joshua’s brand of game isn’t easily replaced. This is one where his personal health matters more than the timeline for his return. All that really matters here is Joshua’s health as the new year begins.

William Nylander: Still Day-to-Day, a Waiting Game

There hasn’t been much news on William Nylander over the past couple of days, and sometimes that silence tells its own story. As of the last update, Nylander remained out of the lineup with a lower-body injury and was ruled day-to-day, missing his second straight game and his sixth of the season.

What matters most is that there’s been no shift in language — no “week-to-week,” no setbacks, no escalation. Nylander has been productive when he plays, scoring 14 goals and 41 points in 33 games, and the Maple Leafs aren’t likely to rush him back unless he’s able to play his game. This isn’t a player you dress to “see how it feels.”

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of Game One of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

His next opportunity to return is tonight against the Winnipeg Jets, but that remains a wait-and-see situation. In the meantime, the Maple Leafs know that when Nylander does come back, he doesn’t just add offence. He brings pace, creativity, and pressure that ripple through the entire lineup.

Auston Matthews: Returning to Action Tonight

Finally, the big one. The good news is that Auston Matthews is returning to the ice tonight after taking a shot off the foot. Until this morning’s news, he was listed as day-to-day. But, he’s back. The caution comes from knowing how careful this staff has been with him. And they are right to be cautious.

Matthews had just put together his first three-point game of the season before the injury. As he returns, it won’t just be about goals. It’ll be about restoring rhythm, matchups, and the natural order of the lineup.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The injuries aren’t going away overnight. Some will linger. Some will test depth. Some will force uncomfortable choices. But the good news is that the Devils game mattered because it showed that the team can play composed, connected hockey even when the lineup isn’t perfect.

Health will decide a lot. But right now, the Maple Leafs don’t look sorry for themselves. They look like a team that gets the grind — and knows it still has something to say.