Canucks News & Rumours: Boeser, Patterson, Garland & Rossi Injury Report

The Vancouver Canucks are starting the new year with a mix of frustration, rebuilding, and small sparks of hope. Injuries are biting into an already thin roster, top scorers are struggling to find their touch, and yet young prospects are giving fans reasons to keep paying attention.

It’s been a patchwork season, and that’s reflected in everything from lineup decisions to player development. Here’s a look at three stories that stood out as the calendar flipped to 2026.

Item One: Injury Report — Rossi and Garland Out at Least a Week

The Canucks will be without Marco Rossi and Conor Garland for at least a week, thinning out an already stretched forward group. Rossi is dealing with a lower-body issue that kept him out of practice and sidelined for the final minutes of Tuesday’s loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Garland sustained an undisclosed injury in the same game. While neither absence is catastrophic on its own, losing both together takes a noticeable bite out of Vancouver’s depth and energy.

Vancouver Canucks, from left, forward Marco Rossi, forward Nils Hoglander, forward Liam Ohgren and forward Drew O’Connor celebrate after a game (Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images)

Rossi had been quietly productive this season, posting five goals and 15 points in 25 games between the Minnesota Wild and the Canucks. With him out, Aatu Räty is expected to return, giving Vancouver a younger look but asking more of players still finding their footing.

Garland’s absence hits just as hard; seven goals and 22 points in 33 games only tell part of the story. His pace, puck pressure, and ability to tilt shifts are hard to replace. Nils Höglander will step back in, but Vancouver will need to navigate a short-term hole in its middle-six units.

Item Two: Brock Boeser Is Working Through the Hard Part

Brock Boeser hasn’t had the easiest stretch either. Once a 40-goal scorer, he’s now gone 14 games without a goal, picking up just one assist and no power-play points since mid-November. Confidence has taken a hit, and the team’s position near the bottom of the standings hasn’t helped.

What stands out isn’t just the scoring drought, but Boeser’s response. He’s been on the ice early, putting in extra work with Jake DeBrusk, Räty, and P-O Joseph, showing a commitment to regaining his touch. Slumps don’t break on words — they break on repetition, patience, and the willingness to keep showing up when the results aren’t coming. That mindset matters more than any single stat line, and it’s encouraging to see Boeser taking it seriously.

Item Three: Riley Patterson Caps December with Player of the Month Honour

On a brighter note, Vancouver’s prospect pipeline is delivering news worth celebrating. Riley Patterson, skating for the Niagara IceDogs in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), was named Player of the Month for December after a dominant stretch that included 19 points in 11 games and league-leading shot volume. The 19-year-old has risen to the OHL’s top five in scoring this season, putting him on pace to surpass his career high of 62 points.

Riley Patterson, when he was with the Barrie Colts. (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Selected by Vancouver in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Draft, Patterson signed a three-year entry-level deal in September 2025. Now in his third OHL season, he’s thriving with full-time minutes down the middle and steady work in the faceoff circle, posting a 50.6 percent win rate. If he keeps this trajectory, a spot with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2026–27 is a realistic next step, giving fans a glimpse of a potential pro contributor in the near future.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

The Canucks’ immediate challenge is clear: navigate injuries, find scoring, and keep games competitive until the roster stabilizes. Rossi and Garland’s absences are short-term hurdles, but they expose the need for younger players to step up. Boeser’s situation also underscores a larger point — the team’s top-end talent can’t carry itself on history or reputation alone. Hard work and patience will be key if he’s to snap out of this slump.

Meanwhile, prospects like Riley Patterson offer some optimism. Development remains the anchor for a team in transition, and seeing young players excel can lift the room in ways the scoreboard doesn’t always capture. For Vancouver fans, the combination of urgent fixes and long-term growth will define the next stretch: keep stacking minutes, monitor health, and hope that January brings both production and progress.