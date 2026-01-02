5 Lessons From the Maple Leafs’ 6-5 Win Over the Jets

The Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t draw this one up. The Winnipeg Jets jumped out early, Toronto hit the goal posts as if it owed them money, and the building felt uneasy before it felt alive. Goaltender Joseph Woll was pulled; Dennis Hildeby came in cold; and somewhere along the way, the game flipped on its head.

When the Maple Leafs went down 4-1 early in the second period, the game looked lost. But surprisingly, it wasn’t. Instead, it seemed like the hockey gods revisited an earlier decision and teased the Maple Leafs with a few breaks. That’s all they needed.

After the dust settled on a wild 6–5 win over a Jets team that looks completely lost right now, here are five things fans of Maple Leafs Nation actually learned.

Lesson 1. The Maple Leafs’ Will to Win Was There from the Start

Even before the scoreboard showed crooked numbers for the Maple Leafs, the will to win was visible. This game didn’t start poorly for the Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs were flying early. Max Domi had some jump. Matthew Knies was around the puck all night.

Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies celebrate a goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pucks were getting through — they just kept clanging off bars and posts instead of finding twine. That’s hockey sometimes. Last night, the process was there before the results were.

What stood out was the team’s engagement. They were in one-on-one battles, winning pucks below the dots, and jumping into contact instead of circling the perimeter. It looked a lot like what we saw against the New Jersey Devils earlier in the week. The team gave an honest effort, even when things weren’t going their way. That version of the Maple Leafs will give themselves a chance, even when they are behind in the game.

Lesson 2. Dennis Hildeby Changed the Game by Settling In

Relief appearances aren’t glamorous, but they’re revealing. Dennis Hildeby came in and did the two hardest things a goalie can do. First, he calmed everyone else down. Second, he gave his teammates a reason to hope.

He made three or four saves right away that stopped the bleeding, and you could feel the bench change how they saw the game. That’s how momentum works. No big speech, just a save that tells the group, we’re still in this game.

Dennis Hildeby, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Then, he regained his own confidence in the net. When the Jets were pushing at the end, Hildeby didn’t let anything by him. The final stops of the game told the whole story. Short side. Blocker up. The Jets shooter knew he would score, until he didn’t. Hildeby was already there waiting.

Lesson 3. Auston Matthews Remembered How to Look Like Himself

Auston Matthews‘ hat trick mattered to the game and to him. Sure, the three goals counted one score each to move the number on the scoreboard. But it was also his first hat trick since February 2024. You had to know he felt that gap, even as he said everything was okay.

It was also important how Matthews scored. He was direct, went to the net, and played through the traffic. He didn’t wait for perfect looks. Even the goal that looked like a gift only happened because he was in the right place at the right time.

Matthews looked stronger on his skates. He was more assertive than hesitant. And, it looked as if he were healthy. When Matthews plays like he did last night, the entire Blue & White lineup feels stronger.

Lesson 4. Berube Hockey Is Starting to Shape Up

Troy Stecher’s goal was the clearest example of what head coach Craig Berube’s structure might look like. The forecheck created pressure, sticks were lifted, and a defenceman found himself open at the right time. He saw the puck and fired it into the back of the net. Simple stuff, really.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube watches the action.

Bobby McMann and Matthews did the grunt work. Stecher jumped into space and buried it. If that’s what Berube hockey looks like, there’s a chance. As well, Berube was willing to mix things up. He didn’t sit back and hope. He adjusted pairings, looked for matchups, and kept pushing buttons. Berube didn’t wait, and the team followed.

Lesson 5. This Win Was About Two Points, Not Sending Messages

Given last night, it would seem that statement wins are overstated. There’s no time for them. The Maple Leafs have to keep putting up points. Collecting one point is better than none, but two points at a time is better. This wasn’t a statement win. The other teams in the Atlantic Division also won, and nobody is doing Toronto any favours.

This win was about survival in the standings. Winnipeg is broken, talented, and fragile. The Maple Leafs didn’t apologize for taking advantage. They beat a team that couldn’t protect a lead and found a way through. The win pushes them four games above .500. It’s not pretty on paper, but it counts the same.

The Bottom Line for the Maple Leafs

The first half of this game wasn’t bad, but it was messy. The second half was fun. And right now, that’s enough — as long as the wins keep stacking up.