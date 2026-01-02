Devils’ Jesper Bratt and Jacob Markstrom Join Team Sweden’s Olympic Roster

On Friday morning, Team Sweden unveiled its full roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics, which will compete for gold in Milan, Italy. Unsurprisingly, New Jersey Devils’ star forward Jesper Bratt made the lineup, along with goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

Devils Take a Global Stage

This marks the Olympic debut for both Bratt and Markstrom, since the NHL has not participated in the tournament since 2014. However, both players were named to the 4 Nations Face-Off roster last year, although only Bratt played, since Markstrom missed the tournament with an MCL sprain. Across three games, Bratt earned one goal and one assist, including the game-winner against Team USA.

Two Devils. One Swede dream.



Jesper Bratt and Jacob Markstrom are representing Team Sweden at The Winter Olympics. pic.twitter.com/i1Nc0hjxOj — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 2, 2026

This season, Bratt remains an important piece of the Devils’ success. He is tied for the team lead in points with 31, and also leads the club with 23 assists. Aside from the 4 Nations, he also joined Team Sweden for the IIHF World Championship in 2019.

Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Markstrom has a 9-9-1 record and a .884 save percentage (SV%) this season, but the 35-year-old is a veteran at representing his home country. Most recently, he played for Sweden at the 2025 World Championship, posting two shutouts.

The men's Olympic tournament will run from Feb. 11 – 22. Team Sweden will play their first game on Feb. 11 against Italy at Santagiulia Arena.