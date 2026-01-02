NHL Rumors: Horvat Injury, Oilers Bumps, Tuch On Rangers Radar

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Bo Horvat was injured on Thursday, but how serious is it? Will it jeopardize his chances to play for Team Canada at the 2026 Olympics? Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers made some roster adjustments on Friday, calling up two rookies to spark their offense. Where will they play? Finally, is there anything to the speculation that the New York Rangers might have an interest in Alex Tuch of the Buffalo Sabres? Would the Sabres even trade Tuch given the run they’re on?

Bo Horvat Injury Not Believed To Be Serious

Several sources are reporting that Bo Horvat’s injury isn’t too severe and the New York Islanders won’t be without their star center for very long. As necessary, his issue shouldn’t impact the Olympics. Stefan Rosner of NHL.com and The Hockey News writes, “Sounds like a similar, if not the same injury to the one he just returned from. The timetable for that was 1-3 weeks.”

Pierre LeBrun noted, “Sounds like Bo Horvat’s injury isn’t too serious. Certainly not when it comes to Olympic implications. Good news for Team Canada.”

Mathew Barzal on Horvat: “He seems all right. He’ll be fine. We’ll have him back soon.”

Oilers Call Up Hutson and Howard, Other Moves Coming?

The Edmonton Oilers have decided to call up red-hot AHL scoring threats, Ike Howard and Quinn Hutson, on Friday. Both are being recalled from Bakersfield and will join the team as they prepare to face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Related: NHL Trade Bait List for 2026 Trade Deadline

Max Jones was recently loaned to the AHL, but there is speculation that more moves might be coming. Kasperi Kapanen is near a return, Jake Walman isn’t far off, and other forwards are struggling and could either be traded or demoted.

Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 writes, “With Howard and Hutson being recalled, I’d try these lines to start: Howard-McDavid-Hyman Podkolzin-Draisaitl-Roslovic Hutson-RNH-Savoie Ensures both are in the top nine. If RNH stays on top line then one of Howard/Hutson isn’t in top nine.”

The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal scored by forward Issac Howard (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

It would be an intriguing decision to move Nugent-Hopkins off that top line, especially after the coach hinted that he wanted to keep the best players in the top six. That said, having Howard and Hutson up and in depth roles with limited minutes feels counterproductive.

Based on the lines at practice on Friday, Nugent-Hopkins remains with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman. The Oilers were testing out a fast, skilled third line with Matt Savoie, Howard and Hutson.

Are the Rangers Putting Tuch on Their Trade Radar?

According to The Athletic’s Chris Johnston, Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch could be a potential trade target for the New York Rangers. Heavy.com cites Johnston’s report, writing:

“Johnston is now predicting that New York will land Buffalo Sabres star Alex Tuch ahead of the trade deadline. The forward, like Panarin, is set to become a free agent in the summer, and extension talks have cooled. As a result, Tuch will likely be one of the most sought-after players in the trade market.”

Tuch is a 35-goal guy who, if the Rangers lose someone like Panarin, could come in and provide some of that lost offense. New York would also have the cap space to give Tuch the rumored $10-plus million he’s looking for on a contract extension.

For the Sabres, there’s no reason to trade Tuch right now, not with the team on a 10-game winning streak and inside the conversation for a playoff spot.