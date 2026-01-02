Panthers Look to Get Back into Playoff Spot in the Winter Classic

The Florida Panthers have been trying their best to stay in the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. With a record of 21-15-3 and 45 points, they sit just one point behind the Buffalo Sabres for the final wild-card spot and two points behind the Washington Capitals for the first spot.

In the Atlantic Division, they trail the Montreal Canadians for third place by four points, the Tampa Bay Lightning for second place by six points, and the Detroit Red Wings for the top spot by seven points. But they are still looking to replicate the early 1980s New York Islanders and win their third consecutive Stanley Cup this season.

On Friday, the Panthers will be in their first-ever outdoor game in Miami, Florida, at LoanDepot Park, home of the MLB’s Miami Marlins, for the 2026 NHL Winter Classic. Their opponent will be the New York Rangers in the first meeting of the season between the two teams. Last season, the Panthers won the season series 2-1-0 over the Rangers.

Panthers are a Defensive Force, but the Rangers have a Defensive Prowess of Their Own

The Panthers have found ways to shut down defensively. They are ninth in the league at shots allowed per game with 26.7 a night. Their penalty kill is just as strong with an 82.8 percent kill rate, ranked seventh in the NHL. Players like Gustav Forsling and Seth Jones have been doing their part on defense.

This could mean disaster for the Rangers, who average 2.55 goals for per game and have the sixth-worst 25.9 shots per game. However, they do rank seventh in goals allowed, with 2.76 per match. And they’re ferocious in the circle with the third-best faceoff win percentage at 53.8%.

Offense Could Be a One-Sided Affair for Panthers

The offensive comparison is pretty substantial. Florida has more goals for per game with 3.18 and more shots per game at 29.2 a night. They also have two players in the top ten in goal scoring in the league, with Brad Marchand‘s 23 and Sam Reinhart‘s 22. This is remarkable considering that both Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk are missing from the lineup.

Brad Marchand currently leads the Florida Panthers in goals and points (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

But that does not mean the Rangers are pushovers. Despite their offensive numbers and missing forward J.T. Miller, they still have dangerous playmakers, like Artemi Panarin, who has tallied five points in his last five games. They also have former Panther Vincent Trocheck, who’s found the back of the net three times in his last four contests, and he has tallied 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 20 regular-season games against his former team.

Winter Classic Will be a Goaltending Duel

This year’s Winter Classic will showcase two of the best goaltenders in the NHL: Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky and New York’s Igor Shesterkin.

Bobrovsky, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner and Stanley Cup champion, has 17 wins this season, including three shutouts, but his stats are not the best, with a 2.80 goals-against average (GAA) and a save percentage (SV%) of .888. At the other end, the 2022 Vezina winner, Shesterkin, has 16 wins and a shutout with a 2.51 GAA and a SV% of .910.

History Says Winter Classic Winner is a Toss Up

The Panthers have won four of the last six meetings between the clubs. In their second-ever playoff meeting in the Eastern Conference Final in 2024, the Panthers took that series 4-2. However, since the NHL started the Winter Classic and Stadium Series, the Rangers have never lost, going 5-0-0 in five appearances since 2012.

This is Arguably a Must-Win Game for Panthers and Rangers

As badly as Florida needs this win, the Rangers need to claw themselves back in the standings as well. They sit three points out of the final wild-card spot with a record of 19-18-5 and 43 points, and could use the two points. Because of that, fans are going to see some desperate hockey from both sides. This should make for an exciting yet uncanny Winter Classic.