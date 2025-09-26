Panthers Aleksander Barkov Set to Miss 2025-26 Season Due to Injury

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov is expected to miss the entire 2025-26 season due to a knee injury.

Barkov went down in practice yesterday and was on the ice for several minutes before needing help to get off.

Barkov Could Miss Entire 2025-26 Season

After Friedman’s report, head coach Paul Maurice spoke with the media and said a detailed update would come later. He confirmed Barkov is undergoing knee surgery today.

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If the Panthers are without Barkov for the full season, it’s a massive loss. They’re already set to start the year without Matthew Tkachuk, and losing their captain on top of that is a major hit for a team looking to defend back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.

Last season, Barkov scored 20 goals and added 51 assists for 71 points in 67 games. He also put up 22 points in 23 playoff games. He’s the franchise leader in games played (804), goals (286), assists (496), points (782), power-play goals (84), and game-winning goals (52), among other categories.

The hope is that Barkov won’t miss the entire season. The knee injury is serious, but if he’s able to return at some point, it would be a huge boost for Florida’s chances of staying competitive.