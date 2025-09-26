NHL Rumors: Barkov Out, Reimer Joins Maple Leafs, Walman Close

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Aleksander Barkov is out for the Florida Panthers after suffering a knee injury in practice. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs have brought in a goaltending Plan B with Joseph Woll sidelined. The Edmonton Oilers might be close on a contract extension for defenseman Jake Walman, and there is talk that McDavid’s contract could come in at a surprisingly lower number than expected. Finally, is Connor Ingram going to get picked up by anyone after being placed on waivers?

Barkov to Have Knee Surgery

Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice tells reporters that the captain, Aleksander Barkov, is undergoing surgery for a right knee injury. He was injured in his first practice back this week, and early speculation was that it might have something to do with an ACL concern.

Timeline for return is TBD. Elliotte Friedman reports, “Going to know more in the next 24-48 hours, but Panthers are bracing for the possibility their captain, Aleksander Barkov, could be lost for the season. Would be brutal, no one wants to see that…but, unfortunately, was a bad injury.”

Maple Leafs Sign Jake Reimer to a PTO

With Joseph Woll is out with an injury, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Friday that they have signed veteran goaltender James Reimer to a professional tryout. Reimer, 37, spent the first six years of his career with the Maple Leafs.

Knowing they needed another option, Reimer will see this as an opportunity to earn a contract and potentially get some playing time as Anthony Stolarz is still negotiating his next deal with the team. Darren Dreger reported on OverDrive that the Leafs would prefer a three-year agreement for Stolarz, but may need to accept a four-year term at around $4.5 million AAV.

GM Brad Treliving said this week, “Hopefully we can get something done, but you know that you know there’s there’s really no immediacy for it right now in the sense that you know he’s under contract and I’m expecting to have another really good year. But we’re certainly working away with it, and hopefully we can get to the finish line here before too long.”

Jake Walman and Oilers Close on Six-Year Deal

Sports 1440’s Jason Gregor, noted when he appeared on the Real Kyper and Bourne Show, that defenseman Jake Walman is very close to signing a contract with the Edmonton Oilers. “I could see it being…a six-year deal, he noted.

Projections for a new deal hover around five seasons at $6.5 million or six seasons at $6 million. Gregor says of the three defensemen who need a new deal in Edmonton, it goes Walman first, then Mattias Ekholm (expected to sign a two-year extension at around $4.5 million per season), and then Brett Kulak.

Still with the Oilers, speculation is that Connor McDavid might also be getting closer to working out the terms of a four-year extension with the Oilers. Friedman continues to report that the deal will be for less than most people expect and could be under $16 million per season.

Finally, Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos believes that the Carolina might be interested in goaltender Connor Ingram, but also noted, “I have heard the Oilers are kicking tires as well, possibly on the thought of Connor Ingram.”

Canadiens Injury News

The Montreal Canadiens also got some injury news this week as they say defenseman David Reinbacher will be out for a month with a broken finger. The team is also slightly worried about Noah Dobson. Head coach Martin St. Louis seemed less concerned, saying, “I don’t think it’s serious stuff, so I’m not too worried about it.”

