Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Kampf’s Shot, Hildeby’s Job & Tanev’s Grit

The preseason grind is rolling along, and if you’re paying attention, you can already see the Toronto Maple Leafs sorting out who belongs and who doesn’t. This is the time when depth players fight for their lives, youngsters try to show they’re ready, and veterans prove they still have something left in the tank. The games may not count in the standings, but for a few players, every shift is a referendum on their careers.

Related: 2 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ 7-2 Preseason Win vs. Canadiens

In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumours, three names stood out for very different reasons. David Kampf is scratching and clawing to prove he’s not finished in Toronto. Dennis Hildeby is making a case that the team doesn’t need to go shopping for another goalie. And Chris Tanev reminded everyone that toughness isn’t always about big hits—it’s about brains, positioning, and throwing yourself in front of rubber night after night. These stories might not steal headlines, but they’re what define a team trying to assemble a winning roster.

Item One: Kampf Fighting for One Last Shot

The Maple Leafs seem determined to give David Kampf every chance to salvage a roster spot this season. That much was clear in Thursday night’s preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens, where the veteran Czech center was pushed into the spotlight. Kampf not only skated top-six minutes, but he also found himself in every situation—penalty kill, five-on-five, and even some rare power play time. While he didn’t put a shot on goal, his composure and steady play stood out in a lineup thin on regulars.

David Kampf, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Perhaps most telling was the “A” stitched onto Kampf’s sweater. Alongside fellow veterans Scott Laughton and Steven Lorentz, Kampf wore an alternate captain’s role for the night. It was a symbolic nod from the team, a way of saying they value his presence even as his spot in the NHL grows shaky. Kampf has been a reliable defensive forward for seasons. Still, he’s now battling a crowded centre depth chart that includes newcomers Nic Roy and Laughton, plus the versatility of Max Domi, who’s returning from an injury.

Related: William Nylander Absent From Maple Leafs’ Skate

Still, the Maple Leafs’ decision to spotlight Kampf suggests they aren’t ready to write him off just yet. His most realistic path may come through a position change to the wing, or as a 13th forward residing in the press box until injuries inevitably strike. If he can’t carve out a role, the waiver wire could be his next destination, and there’s a chance another team in need of depth scoops him up. Otherwise, he’ll become a key veteran presence for the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies—and perhaps one of the Maple Leafs’ first call-ups when the season’s grind takes its toll.

Item Two: Maple Leafs Preseason: Hildeby Making His Case as Backup

With Joseph Woll away for personal reasons, the Maple Leafs suddenly faced the possibility of needing a third goalie behind Anthony Stolarz. In the past, that might have prompted a search for a veteran stopgap. But this preseason, Dennis Hildeby has made a case that the answer might already be in-house.

Dennis Hildeby, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

At 6-foot-7, Hildeby has always had the size to intrigue, but it’s his steady progression that has been most encouraging. This preseason, he’s shown poise, confidence, and the willingness to challenge shooters. That’s an improvement from his uneven performance in the NHL last season. The mental side of his game now appears to be a strength. He’s been calm in traffic, sharp in his reads, and increasingly comfortable in the preseason games he’s played. That combination has earned him the trust of the coaching staff and the respect of his teammates, who have praised his composure.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Preseason Games Matter More Than Fans Think

While Artur Akhtyamov remains more of a developmental project, Hildeby’s consistency suggests he could hold down NHL backup duties in Woll’s absence. More importantly, his play allows the Maple Leafs to avoid scrambling for another veteran goaltender on the market. It’s still early, but Hildeby’s body of work this fall points toward a young netminder ready to take the next step — and give Toronto a reliable backup behind Stolarz to start the season.

Item Three: Chris Tanev’s Lessons in Grit and Resilience

Chris Tanev’s story isn’t the usual NHL highlight reel of first-round picks and scoring brilliance. In his recent interview on The FAN Hockey Show (seen in the video below), the Maple Leafs defenceman reflected on the unconventional road that brought him from junior hockey in Markham to an established NHL career. What stands out is not just the path itself, but the way he has built a career by embracing the details most players overlook. Tanev is proof that perseverance, adaptability, and a willingness to do the hard jobs can carve out a lasting role in the league.

One of those jobs is shot-blocking — a craft Tanev never set out to master, but one that became his calling card. He admitted he still doesn’t think of himself as a “shot-blocking specialist,” yet he knows the value it brings. For him, each block is about more than throwing his body in front of a puck. It’s about positioning, timing, and reading the game in a way that takes pressure off teammates and helps the goalie breathe easier. It’s painful, it’s gritty, and it often goes unnoticed. Still, it’s why coaches trust him when a game’s on the line.

Related: Knies, Nylander, or Rielly: Who Will Impact the Maple Leafs’ Power Play?

Perhaps most importantly, Tanev spoke about the mental side of defending, the “little things” that rarely get recognized. These could be holding the right position or just staying calm when chaos erupts. These habits separate a reliable veteran from a player who flames out. For young players chasing the NHL dream, Tanev’s career serves as a roadmap: find your role, commit to it, and embrace the aspects of the game that others shy away from. That, more than flash or stats, is what makes Tanev indispensable.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

As the preseason winds down, the Maple Leafs’ roster battles are sharpening. Kampf is skating for his job, Hildeby is pushing to be a trusted backup, and Tanev is setting the standard for what a reliable defender looks like. These aren’t the headline-grabbing names like Auston Matthews or William Nylander, but these stories are the backbone of a contending team. You don’t win in April and May without depth, grit, and the unsung heroes who fill in the cracks.

The next week will tell fans a great deal. Will Kampf survive the final cuts? Will Hildeby convince management not to reach for outside help? And will Tanev’s example ripple through a defensive corps still trying to find its collective identity?

That’s the drama of the preseason — it’s not just about tuning up, it’s about players writing the first lines of the story that will define the Leafs’ season.