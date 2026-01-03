Flyers’ Berglund, Ruohonen Raising Stock at World Junior Championship

The Philadelphia Flyers were well-represented entering the 2026 World Junior Championship (WJC), and that remains the case now that six nations have been eliminated. They have five prospects left, but there are two stealing the spotlight that may come as a slight surprise: Jack Berglund and Heikki Ruohonen.

Related: Guide to the 2026 World Junior Championship

Before the Semifinals, both centermen lead their respective nations in point-scoring. Their stock is rising within the Flyers’ organization.

Breaking Down Berglund and Ruohonen’s Tournaments

This is the last year of tournament eligibility for Berglund and Ruohonen, as they were drafted in 2024. Fortunately, they’re making the most of it.

With three goals and four assists, Berglund is tied for first in scoring among his Swedish teammates. Mind you, he’s playing a responsible two-way game and donning the captain’s “C” in the process. It’s been an unbelievable stretch for him.

As for Ruohonen, he’s leading the charge for Finland with two goals and four assists. After losing in overtime to the United States in the gold-medal game last year, he helped get revenge on Jan. 2, potting a goal and receiving Player of the Game honors in, fittingly, an overtime win to eliminate the Americans.

HEIKKI RUOHONEN TIES IT UP AT 1 FOR FINLAND! 💥#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/F3JFAC1dNL — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 3, 2026

Berglund is clearly a highly respected player in the Swedish landscape. Captaining a juggernaut isn’t something to overlook. He’s backing it up by manning one of the WJC’s better penalty-killing units (fourth in efficiency) and by producing offensively, particularly in the net front.

Meanwhile, Ruohonen has been a legitimate play-driving force for the Finns. He has helped transition the puck into the offensive zone and put his linemates in positions to score. The 2024 fourth-round pick has given off true center vibes.

This is somewhat of a contrast from their regular league play. Berglund has served as a depth forward for Färjestad BK in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), meaning he hasn’t had many opportunities to really prove himself. Ruohonen’s numbers aren’t exactly glowing, but it’s worth noting that he’s only been playing in North America since last season.

What This Means for the Flyers

Using first-round picks on Jett Luchanko and Jack Nesbitt in the past two drafts, the Flyers know how important the center position is. However, those two won’t be enough to carry the load.

The inspiring play from Berglund and Ruohonen shows that there’s going to be some internal help, and that future success doesn’t hinge on Luchanko and Nesbitt’s development. Berglund and Ruohonen may not project to be first-liners, but their skill sets are undeniably turning heads.

Finland forward Heikki Ruohonen celebrates his goal with teammates in the quarterfinals of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship against the United States (Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

Considering how stacked the Flyers are at wing, what these two provide may just be enough. Despite being 20–12–7 on the season, the team lacks play-driving centers—having one who excels in that area with Ruohonen could go a long way, especially once Porter Martone and Matvei Michkov enter their primes.

Related: When Will the Flyers’ Cup Window Begin and End?

Someone like Berglund could really help the Flyers, too. Think about how important Christian Dvorak has been to the team’s success. He’s not a one-for-one comparison to the 19-year-old, but that’s the type of impact that you could be getting.

Does Philadelphia still need help down the middle? Yes, absolutely. But seeing Berglund and Ruohonen play the way that they are is very inspiring for the future. The Flyers might have something here.

When you’re as stacked on the wings as the Flyers are, you take what you can get down the middle. Berglund and Ruohonen will face off against one another for a gold-medal game appearance on Jan. 4, but they’ve already left a lasting impact—the loser can hold his head high.