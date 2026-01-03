Blue Jackets’ News & Rumors: Olympian Werenski, Heinen & More

It was widely expected. But Columbus Blue Jackets’ defenseman Zach Werenski got the call he’s waited his whole life for.

Werenski is now officially a member of Team U.S.A. for the upcoming Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina. He became the second member of the Blue Jackets to get a call for these games along with goaltender Elvis Merzlikins who will suit up for Team Latvia.

For an NHL player, there are two professional dreams in life. One is to win the Stanley Cup. The other is to win gold at the Olympics. Werenski will finally get his chance to add a gold medal to his collection.

The moment he found out certainly wasn’t lost on him either.

Werenski’s Rise

Even though Werenski’s inclusion on the U.S. Olympic Team was expected, the gravity of the moment for him could be heard in the way he initially reacted to the news.

GM Bill Guerin called Werenski and asked him if he was ready for Milan. Just listen to the reaction before saying he was more than ready.

It was in that moment that one of Werenski’s lifelong dreams became a reality. It was the culmination of a lifetime of hard work and dedication to becoming a better hockey player.

In particular, Werenski’s performance in the NHL and on the international stage showed everyone that is he among the best in the world. Consider for a moment what he has accomplished of late.

2025 Norris Trophy finalist, finished runner up to Cale Makar.

Helped Team U.S.A. win the Men’s World Championship in 2025 for the first time in 92 years.

Finished as the leading scorer in the 4-Nations Faceoff with six points.

Werenski could be on his way to another Norris finalist nomination. He leads his team in scoring going into Saturday by nine points. He’s second in goals by a defenseman with 14 and leads all defensemen with 13 goals at even strength. He’s tied for second in points by a defenseman with 40. He averages 26:48 per game.

Werenski spoke with the media on Friday about getting the call to the Olympics.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” Werenski said. “It’s an incredible honor. I had an idea, I guess I hoped I made the team based on play the last few years and how I played in the U.S.A. events. But to actually get the phone call and hear from Billy and it’s official, nothing can really prepare you for that feeling.”

Zach Werenski says nothing can prepare you for the feeling of getting the Olympic call. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

What makes this moment even more special is that it’s the first time in the career of several players including Werenski that he’ll get to partake in the Olympics. Not since 2014 has there been NHL players at the Winter Olympics.

Werenski will get his moment in Milan. For now, his focus is a return to the Blue Jackets. He is expected to play on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres and their 10-game winning streak. A regulation win here would put the Blue Jackets within four of the Sabres who hold the second wildcard spot going into Saturday.

Heinen’s Expected Debut

The Yegor Chinkahov trade finally happened. He’s off to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets got three assets in return. Two of them were future draft picks. The other could make his Blue Jackets’ debut on Saturday.

Danton Heinen is now on his fifth NHL team after spending time with the Boston Bruins, Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins and Vancouver Canucks. He entered Saturday three games short of 600 in his NHL career.

Heinen was assigned to the AHL right after the trade. The Penguins put him on waivers before the deal. Because he cleared waivers, any team who acquired him could immediately assign him to the AHL.

However, the injury to Miles Wood opened the door for the Blue Jackets to call up Heinen. While Heinen has been known as a dependable bottom-six player, he has multiple double-digit goal seasons on his resume.

If Heinen takes Wood’s spot in the lineup, he could open as a top-six winger playing with Cole Sillinger and Dmitri Voronkov. Since it’s a week-to-week injury for Wood, Heinen could see significant game action in the near term.

Side Dishes