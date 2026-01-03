Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Red Wings – 01/03/26

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Noon ET; ABC, SN, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha — Tommy Novak — Justin Brazeau

Rutger McGroarty — Ben Kindel — Yegor Chinakhov

Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson

Brett Kulak — Kris Letang

Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany

Stuart Skinner

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Connor Clifton, Ville Koivunen

Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Status report

The teams play the second half of a home-and home after the Penguins won 4-3 in overtime in Pittsburgh on Thursday. … Malkin, a center, practiced with the Penguins on Friday in a noncontact jersey, and did not travel to Detroit; he will miss his 14th straight game.

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane

James van Riemsdyk — Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson

Michael Rasmussen — J.T. Compher — Mason Appleton

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson — Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: None

