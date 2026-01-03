Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Red Wings – 01/03/26

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (18-12-9) at RED WINGS (24-14-4)
Noon ET; ABC, SN, TVAS
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha — Tommy Novak — Justin Brazeau
Rutger McGroarty — Ben Kindel — Yegor Chinakhov
Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Brett Kulak — Kris Letang
Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany
Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Connor Clifton, Ville Koivunen
Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Status report
The teams play the second half of a home-and home after the Penguins won 4-3 in overtime in Pittsburgh on Thursday. … Malkin, a center, practiced with the Penguins on Friday in a noncontact jersey, and did not travel to Detroit; he will miss his 14th straight game.
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane
James van Riemsdyk — Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson
Michael Rasmussen — J.T. Compher — Mason Appleton
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson — Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom
Injured: None
