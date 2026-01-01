Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Penguins – 01/01/26

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RED WINGS (24-14-3) at PENGUINS (17-12-9)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SN-PIT, SNP, SNW, SNE

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen — J.T. Compher — Mason Appleton
Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson — James van Riemsdyk

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Cam Talbot
John Gibson

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: None

Status report

Talbot could start after Gibson made 23 saves in a 2-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha — Tommy Novak — Justin Brazeau
Rutger McGroarty — Ben Kindel — Yegor Chinakhov
Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Brett Kulak — Kris Letang
Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany

Arturs Silovs
Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Connor Clifton, Ville Koivunen

Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Status report

Chinakhov will likely make his Penguins debut after being acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday for forward Danton Heinen, a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in 2027. He would replace Koivunen at third-line right wing.

