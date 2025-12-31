Penguins Need More Depth Production in 2026

The Pittsburgh Penguins started their season off strong, but they have struggled through the month of December. They have lost eight of their last ten games and created a bit of an uphill battle for themselves. The team is currently dealing with injuries to key players, which is one of the reasons they have not been playing well. As they head into 2026, Pittsburgh is going to need their depth to step up in a big way.

The Kid Line

Pittsburgh has struggled with depth scoring for the past few seasons, but this season, they have been getting better production from the bottom six. They debuted the “Kid Line” made up of Rutger McGroarty, Ben Kindel and Ville Koivunen on Dec. 1 against the Philadelphia Flyers. For the first time in a while, the Penguins have some legitimate young talent on the roster.

McGroarty made his season debut in the Penguins’ 5-1 victory over the Flyers, and his line did not disappoint. He had the fourth-highest expected goals total, and the line as a whole had a 68.1 expected goals share. They played a smart game and put themselves in the right places at the right time.

Ben Kindel, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

So far, the kid line has been pretty impressive, but it may be time to give them a longer leash. In Pittsburgh’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 9, the Kid Line played 9:10 at 5v5. While they were on the ice, they kept the Ducks in their own zone and had 72% of the shot attempts. They also turned in a strong performance on Dec. 23 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Every time they got on the ice, they were making positive plays. McGroarty scored a goal against Toronto and now has three points in 13 games.

The Fourth Line

Blake Lizotte just returned to fourth-line center on Dec. 28 after missing nine games due to an undisclosed injury. He was sorely missed on the penalty kill, which fell from fourth to 13th in his absence. He has also become good at helping to protect late-game leads, which was a huge issue for the Penguins throughout December.

Connor Dewar started out the season strong, but he has been pretty quiet through the month of December. In his last five games, he has only recorded one assist. In 37 games, he has six goals and six assists. He is one of the best forecheckers in the bottom six, and he’s also good on the penalty kill.

Noel Acciari, the third member of the fourth line, has also struggled with injuries this season. He was out of the lineup for 12 games and returned on Dec. 8 against the Dallas Stars. He has had two goals in his last five games. Acciari is also good on the penalty kill, and his ability to block shots and play a physical game has made him a very important member of the bottom six. Hopefully, his line can stay healthy and get back to making positive contributions in 2026.

Penguins Need More Out of Their Depth

This season, the bottom six production has been much better compared to the past few seasons. However, the depth has to start contributing more on the scoreboard. The Kid Line could be dangerous for Pittsburgh, but head coach Dan Muse has to give them more playing time. McGroarty has the size and the finishing capabilities to be a consistent producer. Kindel is a natural playmaker, and combined with Koivunen’s puck skills, the trio is a lethal threat. If the Penguins can stay healthy, they could be a playoff contender in 2026.