Penguins Season-High 7 Goals Sinks Blackhawks in 7-3 Win

On a Sunday night in Chicago, the Chicago Blackhawks and the Pittsburgh Penguins met for the first time this season.

The Blackhawks were coming off a 4-3 shootout win against the Dallas Stars the night before (Dec. 27), while the Penguins were looking to get off on the right foot after a 6-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs before the Christmas break.

Pittsburgh had all the answers in a 7-3 win against Chicago.

Game Recap

It looked like the Blackhawks might strike first as they had two of the first three shots on goal against goaltender Artūrs Šilovs, but it was Anthony Mantha who struck first for the Penguins, 1-0. That opened the floodgates for them as they had four goals on seven shots against Blackhawks goaltender Spencer Knight: two goals by Bryan Rust, and another by Justin Brazeau.

Arvid Söderblom ended up replacing Knight in the game, and the Blackhawks had chances. Ryan Greene and Louis Crevier hit the post. Chicago also had two power-play opportunities. Connor Murphy and Noel Acciari got in a fight, but the first period ended 4-0, Penguins. Shots on goal also favored them 10-7.

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Justin Brazeau celebrates scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks (David Banks-Imagn Images)

The second period looked like the Blackhawks had some jump as Tyler Bertuzzi hit the post. The Penguins had looks, too, such as Söderblom stopping a chance by Sidney Crosby. The Hawks had the first goal of the second period from Nick Foligno, 4-1, with nine minutes left in the period. But it snowballed from there. Chicago took a too-many men on the ice penalty, and Brazeau capitalized to make it 5-1, Pittsburgh. Brazeau scored again for his first career hat trick over a minute later to make it 6-1. Wyatt Kaiser gave the Blackhawks some life to make it 6-2, but Acciari added to the Pens’ lead, 7-2, with less than two minutes left in the second period. Shots were 12-8, Penguins.

Related: 4 Blackhawks Who Could Gain From Elevated Roles With Bedard & Nazar Out

Knight returned to the net for the Blackhawks in the third period. Chicago got a power-play opportunity but couldn’t convert. Acciari had a look against Knight that he stopped. It wasn’t a very eventful period, as shots were 9-2, Chicago. Bertuzzi scored with a second left in the game to make it 7-3, but it was a Pittsburgh win.

Overall, the Penguins had their best first period of the season, their penalty kill went 3-for-3, and their seven goals were a season-high. They stopped any Blackhawks chance of momentum. All led to their win.

What’s Next?

Both teams will play their next games on Dec. 30. The Blackhawks will face the New York Islanders in Chicago. Meanwhile, the Penguins will face the Carolina Hurricanes at home.