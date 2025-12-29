Lightning Win 5-4 Shootout Classic vs. Canadiens

The Tampa Bay Lightning (22-13-3) won an incredibly important game in the Atlantic Division race. They won a wild and crazy game 5-4 against the Montreal Canadiens (20-12-6). The game was an instant classic between two teams near the top of the Atlantic Division, and the Lightning came out victorious despite blowing 3-0 and 4-1 leads.

Game Recap

The first period of the game was nondescript. Neither team scored any goals, but the Canadiens outshot the Lightning 11-3. There was a major fight between Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj and Lightning winger Scott Sabourin, which resulted in both players getting five minutes for fighting.

The second period was where the fun began, and it was all for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov potted two goals, one at 2:28 and another at 12:11. Nick Paul cashed in as well, scoring a goal at 14:49 to give the Lightning a 3-0 lead.

In the third period, the Canadiens finally woke up offensively. Montreal winger Ivan Demidov scored from up close at 1:06 to make it 3-1. Not even a minute later, at 1:40 in the period, Pontus Holmberg scored on a wrist shot from the left point to make it 4-1. Then the Canadiens proceeded to score three straight: the first from Juraj Slafkovský at 9:16, the second from Noah Dobson at 12:17, and the third from Slafkovský again at 19:56. With three seconds left, the Canadiens were able to tie it with their goalie on the bench.

Overtime saw a lot of action in the Lightning’s defensive end, but the Canadiens only mustered two shots, while the Lightning had just one. Kucherov almost scored his third goal of the day, but it just glanced off the inside pad of Canadiens goalie Jacob Fowler.

The shootout went the Lightning’s way. Gage Goncalves found the back of the net going five-hole on Fowler. Demidov was stopped by Jonas Johansson’s right pad on the Canadiens’ first attempt. Brayden Point potted his shot in, giving the Canadiens one last shot in the shootout. Unfortunately, Cole Caufield couldn’t beat Johansson, and the Lightning won the shootout 2-0.

Standings

The Lightning improve to 22-13-3, racing up to the top spot in the Atlantic Division with 47 points. The Canadiens, meanwhile, still get a point for the shootout loss, so despite having a worse record of 20-12-6, their 46 points keep them at the No. 3 spot.

Schedule

Tampa Bay’s last game of 2025 is against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 31. The Lightning continue their road trip in 2026, playing the Los Angeles Kings (Jan. 1) and San Jose Sharks (Jan. 3) before facing the Colorado Avalanche (Jan. 6) for their first home game of 2026.

The Canadiens just finished game three of a massive seven-game road trip. They play games against the Florida Panthers (Dec. 30), Carolina Hurricanes (Jan. 1), St. Louis Blues (Jan. 3), and Dallas Stars (Jan. 4) on the road. Then, they start a four-game homestand with a game against the Calgary Flames (Jan. 7).

Stars

First Star: Nikita Kucherov (two goals, plus-1 plus/minus)

Second Star: Juraj Slafkovský (two goals, one assist, plus-1 plus/minus)

Third Star: Gage Goncalves (two assists, plus-2 plus/minus)