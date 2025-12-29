O’Brien’s Hat Trick in Dallas Leads Sirens to 4-3 Win Over Torrent

On Sunday, Dec. 28, the Seattle Torrent and the New York Sirens squared off at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) held a Takeover Tour game here, the furthest south they’ve played yet. However, the fans certainly showed up with 8,514 fans watching the two teams faceoff. Although it was a close back-and-forth game throughout, the Sirens squeaked through with a 4-3 win.

Game Recap

Early in the first, Jessie Eldridge took a seat for roughing. Just 20 seconds later, Maja Nylen Persson took a seat for interference. On a 4-on-4 chance, Danielle Serdachny stole the puck away from Maddi Wheeler. She skated from the Sirens’ zone into the Torrent’s zone, straight to Kayle Osborne in the net. Her shot hit the post and went in to score her first goal with Seattle.

With two minutes remaining in the first, Elle Hartje dished the puck to Casey O’Brien in the neutral zone. She skated up to Hannah Murphy in net and took a shot. It went bar down to score her first PWHL goal.

New York Sirens celebrate a goal (Photo credit: PWHL)

Less than a minute later, Natalie Snodgrass took a shot from the faceoff circle, but Murphy made the save. Mikyla Grant-Mentis was right in front to collect the rebound and score her first goal with the Torrent.

Halfway into the second, Alex Carpenter took a seat for slashing. Seconds ticked down on the Sirens’ power play chance and Sarah Fillier took a shot from the faceoff circle. Murphy made the save and Paetyn Levis picked up the rebound. She passed it to O’Brien in the opposing circle. Her shot went past Murphy to even the score once more.

Just two minutes into the final frame, Grant-Mentis gained control of the puck from behind Osborne’s net. She passed it to Lexie Adzija in the center of the ice. She let her shot rip for her first goal with the Torrent.

Three minutes later, Maddi Wheeler took a seat for hooking. Right as she exited the box, she was called on an interference penalty. As she exited the box, her stick got on the puck before her skates touched the ice, so she had to sit for two more minutes. Right as she exited the box a second time, Kristin O’Neill passed her the puck. Wheeler skated the puck through the neutral zone and up to Murphy with no one defending her. Her shot hit the back of the net to tie the game once more.

Three minutes remained on the clock and a scrum ensued in front of Murphy’s net. O’Brien picked up the loose puck and took a shot. The puck flew past Murphy for O’Brien’s first PWHL career hat trick and the game-winning goal.

Next Up

The Sirens will head home and host the Vancouver Goldeneyes on Dec. 31. The Torrent will be back in action in 2026, when they take on the Toronto Sceptres in Hamilton, Ontario for another Takeover Tour game.