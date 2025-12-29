Red Wings Edge Maple Leafs in 3-2 Overtime Win

The Detroit Red Wings (23-14-3) rallied late for a 3-2 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs (17-15-6) on Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Moritz Seider, Mason Appleton, and Simon Edvinsson scored for the Red Wings. Cam Talbot made 25 saves.

Matthew Knies and Nicholas Robertson scored for the Maple Leafs. Dennis Hildeby made 33 saves.

Game Recap

Knies scored his fourth power-play goal and 10th of the season to open the scoring at 4:25 of the second period. John Tavares fed Auston Matthews from behind the net, Matthews sent a quick pass to Knies at the bottom of the circles, and Knies sent the puck past Talbot’s right pad as he was being knocked to the ice.

Seider tied the game at 1-1 with 59 seconds left in the period with a wrist shot from the point that beat a screened Hildeby.

The Leafs would reclaim the lead at 4:53 of the third on a one-timer from Robertson from the top of the left circle off a backhand pass from Tavares along the left boards.

Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen and Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson fight for position in front of goaltender Dennis Hildeby (Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

Appleton would make it a tie game once again, 23 seconds later, with a knuckler from the right circle that fluttered past Hildeby for his fourth goal of the season.

Only 1:46 of overtime was needed as Edvinsson ended the game with a forehand-backhand deke after Hildeby chopped the puck towards the blue line, right to Edvinsson.

The Red Wings outshot the Maple Leafs 36-27 and went 0-for-1 on the power play, while the Maple Leafs went 1-for-2.

Up Next

The Red Wings host the Winnipeg Jets on New Year’s Eve, while the Maple Leafs host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.