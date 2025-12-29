Tolvanen’s 3 Points Lead Kraken to 4-1 Win Over Flyers

On Sunday, Dec. 28, the Seattle Kraken hosted the Philadelphia Flyers. While the Flyers won the first meeting between the two teams back on Oct. 20, the Kraken evened the season series tonight. Seattle won with a 4-1 final score and extended their win streak to four straight games.

Game Recap

Despite two power-play chances for the Flyers in the first, the score remained unchanged. However, the Flyers did outshoot the Kraken 10-7.

Early in the second, Matty Beniers gained control of the puck in the neutral zone. He skated it into the Kraken’s zone with Kaapo Kakko at this side. Beniers got behind the net and passed it to Kakko who trailed him. Jordan Eberle skated right up to the net and Kakko passed it to him. Eberle’s shot hit the crossbar and went into the net for the first goal of the night.

Five minutes into the final frame, Eeli Tolvanen picked up the loose puck behind Dan Vladar’s net. He spotted Chandler Stephenson as he skated into the Kraken’s zone. Tolvanen dropped the puck down to him, and Stephenson immediately scored.

Seattle Kraken center Chandler Stephenson celebrates with goaltender Philipp Grubauer after scoring a goal (Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)

With three minutes and change left in the final frame, the Flyers pulled Vladar from the net to try and get on the board. Stephenson gained control of the puck and skated it into the Kraken’s zone. He got behind the net and passed it to Tolvanen in front of the net. The puck deflected off of Tolvanen’s skate and then off of Christian Dvorak in front of the net to extend the Kraken’s lead to three goals.

Just 32 seconds later, Rodrigo Abols skated the puck into the Flyers’ zone. He passed it to Carl Grundstrom. He took a shot, and the puck went in and out of the net. The call on the ice was no goal, but it went to video review, where it was determined the goal was good. The Flyers were officially on the board with two minutes remaining.

21 seconds after, Tolvanen stole the puck from the Flyers in the neutral zone. He skated up to the yawning cage after the Flyers pulled Vladar a second time. He put the puck into the net to ensure the Kraken’s victory.

Next Up

Both teams will play their next game against the Vancouver Canucks. The Kraken will host the Canucks tomorrow, Dec. 29. The Flyers will travel up to Vancouver to take on the Canucks on Tuesday, Dec. 30.