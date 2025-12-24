Penguins Looking for Some New Strategies Heading Into 2026

The Pittsburgh Penguins had a strong start to their season, but lately they have looked more like the team everyone predicted they would be during the offseason. Pittsburgh just snapped an eight-game losing streak with their 4-3 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 21. What caused their most recent skid and how can they prevent it from happening again?

Evgeni Malkin Out of the Lineup

Unfortunately, there is not much a team can do about injuries. Evgeni Malkin has not been on the ice since the Penguins’ 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 4. He scored the game-winning goal and ended the night with three points; it was also his second consecutive multi-point game.

After the game against Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh had one of the best records in the Eastern Conference and they looked like they would easily make the playoffs. Not only did they lose eight games in a row after playing the Lightning, four of those losses were only by a single goal. This season, Malkin is up to 29 points in 26 games. He was proving he could still compete at a high level and that maybe he would play past this season.

It is not a stretch to say that if Malkin had been in the lineup, the Penguins would have won some or all of those close games. His absence is being felt in every area of their game, especially the power play. Without him, their playoff hopes will continue to grow dimmer.

The Power Play

Without Malkin on the power play, Pittsburgh has had to make some adjustments. Anthony Mantha has been added to the top power-play unit, which may not be the best place for him. The power play has a lot more movement this season, and Mantha simply does not have the puck skills or playmaking ability to keep up.

Rookie Ben Kindel was a better fit on the top unit and why the Penguins moved him off of it is still unclear. If they insist on keeping Mantha on the first unit, he should at least be placed in front of or near the net.

The Top Line

Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust have been permanent fixtures on the top line for a long time, but it may be time to change that. They are producing offense both separately and together at a very high rate, but their defense has become an issue. All season, they have come out on the negative side of every shot attempt and scoring chance despite their offensive zone starts. The Crosby/Rust duo has been dropping the ball when it comes to defense, especially late in games. A top-line makeover might be exactly what the Penguins need heading into 2026.

Penguins Need to Stay Sharp Heading Into 2026

Despite their recent losing streak, the Penguins are not out of the playoff conversation just yet. Because so many of their recent losses have come in overtime or a shootout, they have still been earning points and hanging around in the standings. In many of those losses, they were the better team for the majority of the game but they did not find a way to finish. They have to going forward.

With no set date for Malkin’s return, the Penguins have to come up with a better plan to fill his spot on both the power play and the second line. In the next few weeks, they will be tested by teams like the New Jersey Devils and the Carolina Hurricanes. Coming out of a game with one point instead of two is no longer going to be good enough.