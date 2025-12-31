Projected Lineups for Jets vs Red Wings – 12/31/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

6:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SNP, SNW, SNO

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti — Jonathan Toews — Alex Iafallo

Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Tanner Pearson

Nino Niederreiter — Vladislav Namestnikov — Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller, Haydn Fleury, Cole Koepke

Injured: None

Status report

Jets coach Scott Arniel juggled his lineup during a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, moving Toews to the second line and Namestnikov to the fourth line.

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane

Mason Appleton — Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson

Michael Rasmussen — J.T. Compher — James van Riemsdyk

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson — Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: None

Status report

The Red Wings held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Detroit reassigned forward John Leonard to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

