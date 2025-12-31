Projected Lineups for Jets vs Red Wings – 12/31/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (15-18-4) at RED WINGS (23-14-3)
6:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SNP, SNW, SNO
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Jonathan Toews — Alex Iafallo
Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Tanner Pearson
Nino Niederreiter — Vladislav Namestnikov — Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Colin Miller, Haydn Fleury, Cole Koepke
Injured: None
Status report
Jets coach Scott Arniel juggled his lineup during a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, moving Toews to the second line and Namestnikov to the fourth line.
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane
Mason Appleton — Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson
Michael Rasmussen — J.T. Compher — James van Riemsdyk
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson — Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom
Injured: None
Status report
The Red Wings held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Detroit reassigned forward John Leonard to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
