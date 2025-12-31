Josh Morrissey Earns His Spot on Team Canada While Mark Scheifele Is Left Out

When speculation about Team Canada’s 2026 Winter Olympic roster began circulating, one name stood out for Winnipeg Jets fans — Josh Morrissey. After years of quietly establishing himself as one of the NHL’s most complete defencemen, Morrissey has earned his place among hockey’s elite on the sport’s biggest international stage.

But alongside that validation came an omission that sparked immediate debate: Mark Scheifele did not make the cut. The contrast between Morrissey’s inclusion and Scheifele’s absence tells a larger story about how Team Canada was built — and what the selection committee values heading into the tournament.

Morrissey’s Evolution Into an Olympic-Calibre Defenceman

Morrissey’s selection comes as no surprise. Once considered a smooth-skating, puck-moving defender, he has evolved into a true No. 1 who impacts the game in all three zones.



At five-on-five, Morrissey consistently drives play against top competition. He logs heavy minutes, quarterbacks the power play, kills penalties, and has proven he can elevate his game in high-pressure situations. That versatility is exactly what Team Canada coveted, particularly on a blue line that blends experience with elite skill in the modern era.

In a tournament where possession, transition speed, and defensive reliability are paramount, Morrissey checks every box. He doesn’t just move the puck efficiently — he anticipates plays, closes gaps quickly, and can adjust his role depending on his partner. That adaptability likely gave him an edge over other candidates.

Perhaps most importantly, Morrissey has demonstrated leadership without theatrics. He doesn’t need to dominate headlines to dominate shifts. On a roster filled with stars, his ability to blend excellence with restraint is invaluable.

Why Team Canada Valued Morrissey’s Skill Set

The Team Canada roster construction reveals a clear philosophy: that elite skating, two-way reliability, and lineup flexibility outweigh name recognition. On defence, management prioritized players who can defend in space and keep pace with the fastest teams in the world. Morrissey fits seamlessly into that vision.

With puck-moving defencemen like Cale Makar leading the group, Canada needed partners who could complement offensive dynamism with structure and awareness. Morrissey’s ability to absorb tough matchups while still contributing offensively made him a logical inclusion. Morrissey wasn’t chosen because he plays for the Jets or because he was selected for the 4 Nations Face-Off – he was chosen because his game translates to international hockey.

The Scheifele Snub: A Tough Reality

Scheifele’s omission is far more complicated. On paper, his résumé stacks up against almost any Canadian forward in the NHL. He has produced at an elite level for years, thrives in offensive situations, and has long been a centrepiece of Winnipeg’s attack. For many, leaving him off feels borderline unthinkable. But Olympic roster decisions aren’t made in a vacuum.

Team Canada’s forward group is already stacked with high-end scoring centres and wingers who can play multiple roles. Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Brayden Point, and Bo Horvat bring speed, defensive commitment, and special-teams value. That depth forces difficult choices.

Scheifele’s game, while highly effective for the Jets, doesn’t offer the same defensive versatility or off-puck adaptability as some of his competitors. In a short tournament where every shift matters, the margin for defensive lapses is razor-thin. That reality doesn’t diminish Scheifele’s talent — it simply highlights how narrow the selection window was for the Olympics.

Fit Over Flash: The Harsh Truth of International Hockey

Olympic hockey often exposes the difference between NHL dominance and international fit. Teams play fewer games, systems are tighter, and coaches lean heavily on players they trust defensively.

Forwards who can kill penalties, play on the wing or at center interchangeably, and contribute without needing prime offensive usage tend to have an advantage. Scheifele, fairly or not, has often been evaluated as a player who thrives best when the offence runs through him.

That doesn’t mean he couldn’t succeed internationally — but it may explain why others were prioritized. In contrast, Morrissey’s game is system-agnostic. He enhances whatever structure he’s placed into, which is a massive asset in a best-on-best tournament.

What This Means for the Jets

For the Jets, this decision is bittersweet. Morrissey’s selection reinforces his status as the franchise’s cornerstone defenceman and one of the NHL’s premier blueliners. It validates the team’s belief in him as a leader and elevates his profile on the global stage.

Scheifele’s exclusion, meanwhile, adds another layer to an already complex narrative surrounding his future and perception league-wide. While it shouldn’t be interpreted as a referendum on his career, it does underscore how quickly the international landscape can shift.

A Reflection of Team Canada’s Olympic Direction

Ultimately, these decisions say less about individual players and more about Team Canada’s 2026 Olympic identity. The roster is built on speed, adaptability, and defensive accountability. Morrissey represents that perfectly. Scheifele, despite his undeniable talent, became a casualty of an embarrassment of riches up front.

For Morrissey, this is a moment of arrival. For Scheifele, it’s a reminder that even elite players aren’t guaranteed a spot when margins are this thin. For Team Canada, it’s a calculated bet that balance — not star power alone — will deliver Olympic gold.