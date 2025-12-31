Calgary Flames New Year’s Resolution for 2026: Commit to the Push — Without Losing the Plan

The Calgary Flames are in a familiar but increasingly uncomfortable position: close enough to believe, but far enough away to doubt. With 38 points, they are three points out of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, but are riding a 7-3-0 record over their last 10 games to keep them in the running. The standings are tight, the margin for error is thin, and they are looking at a defining stretch ahead that will determine whether this season becomes a stepping stone or part of prolonged limbo.

Calgary’s New Year’s resolution is simple in theory but complex in execution: make a legitimate playoff push without sabotaging the long-term vision. That means clarifying identity, tightening play, and — most controversially — deciding how aggressive to be amid ongoing trade chatter surrounding core pieces like Rasmus Andersson.

Resolution No. 1: Flames Must Define Their Identity — and Play Like It Every Night

The Flames’ biggest issue hasn’t been talent; it’s consistency. For stretches, they have looked structured, competitive, and capable of beating playoff-calibre teams. For others, they have looked disconnected and passive, struggling to generate offence or protect leads.

Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund celebrates his goal with teammates (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

If Calgary wants to turn a hot 10-game sample into a sustainable push, they will have to sharpen their identity quickly. That starts with pace and forechecking pressure. When the Flames are winning games, they’re aggressive through the neutral zone, forcing turnovers and turning defensive stops into quick offence. When that pressure eases, their lack of elite finishing is exposed.

This group doesn’t win by trading chances. They win by dictating flow, wearing teams down, and capitalizing on mistakes. That game plan has to become non-negotiable in 2026.

Resolution No. 2: Flames Must Win Games They’re Supposed to Win

The Western Conference wild-card race is ruthless because everyone beats everyone — except when they don’t. For Calgary, the difference between ranking sixth and being inside the cut line will come down to games against wild-card rivals.

They don’t need a miracle run against top contenders. They need points against teams they’re chasing and teams chasing them. Dropping regulation games to bubble teams is a death sentence in a race this tight. The Flames’ recent success has come from banking points consistently, even when they aren’t at their best. That trend must continue. Overtime losses still matter. Shootout points still matter. Style points do not.

Resolution No. 3: Flames Must Improve Secondary Scoring — by Committee, Not Panic Trades

One of Calgary’s most glaring issues remains offensive depth. When the top of the lineup isn’t producing, goals dry up quickly. The temptation here is obvious: swing big for a scorer at the deadline. That’s where discipline matters.

This team isn’t one trade away from being a contender. Instead of mortgaging the future or a short-term boost, Calgary’s better path is incremental internal improvement. That means asking middle-six forwards to simplify their game, attack the middle of the ice, and prioritize shot volume over perfect plays.

If management looks to buy, it should be for a cost-controlled and complementary player, not a desperate move. The goal is to raise the floor, not artificially inflate the ceiling.

Resolution No. 4: Flames Must Tighten the Defensive Details — Especially Late in Games

Despite stretches of solid five-on-five play, Calgary has let too many games slip in the third period. Whether it’s failed clears, coverage breakdowns, or conservative play with a lead, those moments have cost them critical points.

This is where leadership matters. The Flames’ defence must set the standard for composure and execution under pressure. That includes managing puck decisions, limiting high-danger chances, and resisting the instinct to sit back. If Calgary wants to play meaningful hockey in April, they must close games like a playoff team, not survive them.

The Rasmus Andersson Question: Push or Pivot?

No topic looms larger over Calgary’s New Year than the future of Andersson. A right-shot defenseman with term, minutes, and playoff experience is exactly the type of player contenders covet. His name has surfaced in trade speculation for months and for good reason.

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

If the Flames were clearly out of the race, moving Andersson for futures would be a no-brainer. But only three points separate the top seven teams in the wild-card race, which complicates that calculus.

Andersson isn’t just a trade chip — he’s a stabilizer. He plays heavy minutes, moves the puck, and handles tough matchups. Removing him mid-push would signal a white flag to the room, regardless of the return. That doesn’t mean he’s untouchable. It means timing matters.

If Calgary remains in the hunt into late January, trading Andersson becomes significantly harder to justify unless the return is overwhelming. Management must weigh short-term credibility against long-term asset optimization — a balance this franchise has struggled to strike in recent years.

Flames Walking the Line Between Buyer and Seller

The Flames’ ideal path forward isn’t choosing between buying and selling, but embracing controlled optionality. By staying competitive in the standings, they keep the locker room invested while preserving leverage as the trade deadline approaches.

This approach allows Calgary to reward strong play with targeted, low-risk reinforcements, avoid panic moves that sacrifice premium futures, and retain the flexibility to pivot if the race turns against them. Most importantly, it prevents mixed messaging — a team fighting for a playoff spot can’t hint at a teardown, just as a team without a true Cup window can’t afford reckless, short-sighted spending.



What Success Looks Like for the Flames in 2026

For Calgary, success this season doesn’t require a deep playoff run. It requires clarity. If the team makes the playoffs, it will validate the core, reinforce accountability, and give younger players critical experience. If they narrowly miss while staying competitive, it will strengthen their position to make smart decisions with assets like Andersson. What can’t happen is drifting — floating between hope and hesitation until the deadline forces rushed choices.

Flames Must Choose Direction, Then Commit

The Flames’ New Year’s resolution isn’t about guarantees. It’s about intent. Play with purpose. Compete every night. Make decisions that align with reality — not fear. At 6th in the wild-card race and playing their best hockey of the season, Calgary has earned the right to push. The challenge now is pushing without pretending.

The second half of the season will reveal whether the organization has finally learned how to walk that line — or whether it once again lets opportunity slip by.