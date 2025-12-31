Devils Gameday Preview: Last Game of 2025 in Columbus vs. Blue Jackets

On Wednesday, Dec. 31, the New Jersey Devils will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Devils lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-0, on Tuesday night. Even with Auston Matthews and William Nylander out of the lineup, the Devils couldn’t score one goal.

Related: 3 Devils Players Who Need to Step Up in 2026

The Blue Jackets, on the other hand, are currently on a three-game win streak. They’ve won their last two games, which were also on a back-to-back. They beat the New York Islanders, 4-2, on Sunday and the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa, 4-1, on Monday. They’ll look to continue their hot streak when they return home.

This is the third meeting between these teams this season, each taking home a win after the Devils won on Oct. 13 and the Blue Jackets won on Dec. 1. The game in New Jersey earlier this month got a little feisty, so there’s a good chance tensions will run high tonight.

Devils Storylines

Since Jacob Markstrom got the start against the Maple Leafs last night, Jake Allen will likely be the Devils’ netminder tonight. He was also in the net for the team’s previous two games against the Blue Jackets, helping them win the first matchup 3-2, but falling to Columbus 5-3 the second time around.

Jake Allen, New Jersey Devils (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This is the Devils’ third set of back-to-backs this month. Unfortunately, the second half of the other two back-to-backs resulted in losses for the Devils, first a 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Dec. 6 in Boston and then a 2-1 loss when they hosted the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 14.

The player to watch in this game is Nico Hischier. He scored a goal and recorded an assist against the Blue Jackets on Dec. 1.

Team Stats

New Jersey Devils

Season Record: 20-17-2

Top Scorers:

Jesper Bratt – 8 goals (G), 23 assists (A), 31 points (P) Nico Hischier – 10 G, 20 A, 30 P Dawson Mercer – 10 G, 14 A, 24 P Timo Meier – 11 G, 12 A, 23 P Jack Hughes – 11 G, 10 A, 21 P

Goalie Stats:

Jake Allen – 10-8-1, 2.54 goals-against average (GAA), .910 save percentage (SV%) Jacob Markstrom – 9-9-1, 3.32 GAA, .884 SV% Nico Daws – 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .968 SV%

Columbus Blue Jackets

Season Record: 17-15-6

Top Scorers:

Zach Werenski – 14 G, 26 A, 40 P Kirill Marchenko – 14 G, 16 A, 30 P Dimitri Voronkov – 13 G, 12 A, 25 P Adam Fantilli – 12 G, 13 A, 25 P Charlie Coyle – 5 G, 19 A, 24 P

Goalie Stats:

Jet Greaves – 11-9-5, 2.60 GAA, .909 SV% Elvis Merzlikins – 6-6-1, 4.04 GAA, .877 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

New Jersey Devils

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Arseni Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon — Colton White

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Juho Lammikko, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov, Zack MacEwen, Marc McLaughlin, Simon Nemec, Johnathan Kovacevic

Columbus Blue Jackets

Mason Marchment — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

Miles Wood — Cole Sillinger — Dmitri Voronkov

Boone Jenner — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier

Zachary Aston-Reese — Brendan Gaunce — Kent Johnson

Ivan Provorov — Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen — Dysin Mayo

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched:

Injured: Sean Monahan, Brendan Smith, Isac Lundestrom, Luca Marrelli, Zach Werenski, Erik Gudbranson

Next Up for the Devils

The Devils will return home to host the Utah Mammoth in their next game on Jan. 3. The season series against the Blue Jackets will conclude on Feb. 3 in New Jersey.