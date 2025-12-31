Projected Lineups for Devils vs Blue Jackets – 12/31/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (20-17-2) at BLUE JACKETS (17-15-6)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Arseny Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Brenden Dillon — Colton White
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko
Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)
Status report
The Devils did not hold a morning skate following a 4-0 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. … Allen could start after Markstrom made 26 saves at Toronto. … Hamilton left the game with 31 seconds to play after being slashed by Maple Leafs center John Tavares; if Hamilton can’t play, Cholowski, a defenseman, would replace him.
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
Dimitri Voronkov — Cole Sillinger — Kent Johnson
Boone Jenner — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Miles Wood — Brendan Gaunce — Zach Aston-Reese
Ivan Provorov — Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Dysin Mayo
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: None
Injured: Zach Werenski (lower body), Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Sean Monahan (undisclosed), Brendan Smith (lower body)
Status report
Werenski will miss his fourth straight game but Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said the defenseman could he could be available against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. … Mayo will go in for Smith; the defenseman was injured in a 4-1 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Monday and Evason said he will be out “for a while.” … Monahan, a center, will miss a second consecutive game.
